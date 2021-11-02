Stage set for counting today 

Poll dept readies foolproof arrangements ** No victory procession



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: All the five DEOs and counting personnels of election gone districts are ready for foolproof counting for five constituencies namely 28-Gossaigaon, 41-Bhabanipur, 58-Tamulpur, 101-Mariani and 107-Thowra LAC. Chief electoral officer, Assam, Nitin Khade reviewed counting arrangements with DEOs of election gone districts.

He directed that all laid down instructions of the Commission must be adhered to. He also directed that all counting halls must be fully Covid guidelines compliant.

Accordingly all concerned DEOs have made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 5 LACs in the state.

The instructions issued by the Commission will be strictly adhered to in the counting process. In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, ECI has taken every possible precautionary measure to ensure that all the Covid-19 safety protocols shall be followed strictly for ensuring safety of all present in the Counting Halls.

The DEO shall be the nodal officer at each Counting Centre to ensure adherence to the following of the Covid-19 related norms at Counting Centres, with assistance of nodal health officer.

Compliance Certificate in respect of Counting Centre that all arrangement has been made as per extant Covid guidelines shall be obtained from the concerned Health Authorities.

The Commission has banned any victory procession after the counting. Not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the returning officer concerned.

Foolproof security measures are taken to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process. Three layer security arrangements are made in the counting locations. Special security arrangements are made in between the strong room and counting hall, so that no untoward incidents may occur.

The counting will take place at all total 18 counting halls for five constituencies, where arrangements of 98 counting tables are made.

The Commission has designated 5 ROs and 28 AROs for the purposes of counting. There are 141 counting supervisors, 150 counting assistants and 140 micro observers are engaged including reserve category to perform the task of counting.

One micro observer is engaged in each counting table to send counting information to the observer appointed by ECI for every constituency.

It can also be seen with the help of Voter Helpline App. The media persons will also be informed about the counting trend from time to time.

