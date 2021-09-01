Stage set for peace pact with 6 Karbi rebel groups   

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 31: The delegation of six extremist organisations of Karbi Anglong will leave for New Delhi on September 1 from Diphu for the peace agreement with the Centre.

This was informed by P Dilli, chairman of Karbi Longri & NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF).

The six extremist organisations are Karbi Longri & NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT), Ran Rongpi faction, KPLT – ceasefire (Donri Kramsa faction) and KPLT Mensing Kramsa faction, United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) and People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK).

“We have received a verbal intimation from the Central government that agreement can be signed either on September 4 or 5 depending on the review meeting and tripartite talks between the leaders of the six extremist organisations and representatives of the Central government. Based on the outcome of the tripartite talks the peace agreement will be signed,” said Dilli.

According to him, 25 delegations from each organisation will be leaving for New Delhi.

