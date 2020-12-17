Stage set for two-day North East Fest from December 19

Zubeen Garg appeals people to enjoy the festival digitally

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: The North East Festival, a popular event held in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts ever since its inception seven years ago, will be held in Guwahati, Assam this year.

The stage is set for inauguration of two-day event be held at Radisson Blu on December 19.

Due to Covid-19, following all the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, this year the festival will be organised with minimum human presence and would be telecast all over the globe through digital platforms.

Zubeen Garg, the icon from North East on Wednesday appealed to the people to watch the festival digitally from home.

“I have been associated with North East Festival for last eight years. This year due to Corona, we are organising it in Guwahati. The festival will be telecast across the globe digitally. One can sit at home and watch the festival on North East Festival social channels. I urge everyone to show the same support to North East Festival by watching it live,” Zubeen said in press conference here on Wednesday.

Due to the pandemic North East’s first and foremost source of income and livelihood, tourism has been affected severely and everything has come to a standstill.

The focus of the festival will be Growth Agenda for North East Post Covid-19.

A new entity NEF Ideation Conclave will have a series of discussion sessions. Success stories of North East Youth – Session will have prominent personalities of the region such as Zubeen Garg, Armstrong Palme, Hima Das, Dr. Thang Jam Dhabali, Niti Deb and many others speaking about their journey.

A session Market linkage on Agriculture will have Farmer producing companies of the NER interacting with Buyers from outside, a B2B Meet on Tourism will be organised wherein tourism stakeholders of North East will interact with prominent tour operators of the country.

A session on Make in North East will have prominent investors in the NER such as NRL, Patanjali, ITC etc will share their experience of investment in the region. Some successful Start Ups of the region will share their story and interact.

A virtual walk through of North East Festival, will be showcased at 4 PM on both the evenings. It will present North East tourism destinations, Festivals such as Hornbill, Sangai, Tawang Festival etc, cuisines of the region, dance forms, crafts and the tribes of the region to give a feel of the region.

Evening Cultural programme will showcase dance forms of the North East, spectacular fashion show by top designers and models of the region and NEF musical evenings will have Zubeen Garg, Papon, Soulmate, Kalpana Patowary, Trance Effect, Feli Fanai, Freaky, Aben, Shankuraj Konwar and other top musical icons of the region performing to a global audience.

The inaugural session on development agenda for North East will be about highlighting the positive works done by the various chief ministers of the region in the presence of Union DoNER minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh.

The programme will be live streamed in Facebook and Youtube links of North East Festival and can be seen across the globe.

“The Virtual North East Festival will aim at creating a market linkage for Northeastern products and will try to motivate youngsters of the region for entrepreneurship, sports and other activities” said Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser-in-chief, North East Festival.