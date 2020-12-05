State Assembly Speaker HN Goswami linked to irregularities in JDA contract

Jorhat DC constitutes 4 member panel to probe irregularities

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 4: Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati has constituted a four-member committee to enquire into alleged anomalies committed by Jorhat Development Authority (JDA) in awarding a contract to a private party for constructing houses and commercial buildings on more than 14 bighas of land belonging to the public bus terminus.

Along with the JDA, the speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami has been linked to this deal as he is a member of the JDA Board.

The DC said that the committee led by additional deputy commissioner Biswajit Phukan would submit its report within 30 days.

The DC further said that until the report was submitted the JDA agreement with Jain Co Mechanical Private Limited would be held in abeyance.

The other members of the committee are Uday Shankar Dutta, circle officer, Jorhat West (Revenue), Bandana Devi, private and accounts officer, and Deepjyoti Saikia, deputy director, town and country planning.

The uproar over the awarding of the contract erupted after RTI activists here sought the intervention of the Prime Minister and chief minister to stop the project which they claimed had been handed over to a private party without sanction of the state government.

The bus terminus at Horusorai, Kotoky Pukhuri area, is owned by the Jorhat Development Authority (JDA), and was inaugurated by then chief minister Tarun Gogoi in 2004 but the terminus failed to serve its purpose as ASTC too had constructed an Inter-State Bus Terminus opposite to it leading to the JDA bus terminus almost lying unutilised.

There was a threat of the bus terminus being taken over by HUDCO about 11 years ago for not being able to pay the loan. But a few years ago the loan was completely paid.

Rintu Goswami and Gautam Bora, the RTI activists, who are also lawyers, had written letters to the Prime Minister, chief minister and assembly speaker urging cancellation of the project citing that the project was against public interest and was being done without proper approval of the Government.

Goswami said that 14 bighas, three kathas and 12 lechas of the plot has been allotted to the JDA bus terminus and now the JDA had arbitrarily and unlawfully allotted the entire land to a private builder without obtaining any approval of the Directorate of town and country planning.

Goswami cited that the plot of land which was allotted for a bus terminus could not be used for purposes other than a bus terminus without having the approval of the state government.

Pointing out clauses of the agreement with the private builder, both Goswami and Bora said that out of the residential flats to be constructed, only 20 percent would be owned by JDA and the rest by the private party.

Likewise, only 23 per cent of the commercial part of the buildings will be owned by JDA and more alarming was the provision of the builder being permitted to mortgage the land with any bank or financial institution for loan, alleged the lawyers. They alleged that under the garb of public interest the project has been initiated at the behest of some vested interests.

They also said that they would move the court if the government did not intervene and stop the project.

JDA chairman Prasanta Jyoti Goswami however, had denied the charges and said that the project had been prepared as per government norms and rules. Goswami stated that residential flats would be constructed on three bighas of the total land under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for economically backward people as per norms of the scheme.

The JDA chairman had said that the 20 per cent share of JDA flats would be given on rent while rest 80 percent would be sold by the private party to people under PMAY scheme. Claiming the project to be of public interest, Goswami said that over four bighas plot would be available for parking public transport vehicles like buses, minibuses etc and will be under JDA.

He said that no new commercial building would be constructed. Goswami had said that the JDA revenue was expected to increase and the authority which few years back faced financial difficulties, could run smoothly with additional revenue to be generated from the project. He said that the JDA was functioning without any government financial aid at present.

Rintu Goswami, had responded to the JDA chairman’s statement, and said there was no mention of PMAY flats in the agreement signed between JDA and the builder regarding the project.