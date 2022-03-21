State BJP Observers For Jorhat Hold Discussions For Civic Bodies Formation In District

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 20: State BJP unit spokesperson Rupam Goswami along with Prafulla Bora, another party leader has been deputed as observer by the state party leadership for the formation of civic bodies in Jorhat, arrived here on Saturday.

Speaking to newspersons at BJP district office here at the bye-pass, Goswami said that they had come to the district as per the direction of the state party president Bhabesh Kalita and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as observers to supervise the process of selection of ward members.

Goswami said that they had held discussions with the ward members, local party functionaries and concerned BJP MLAs and MPs over the matter and took note of their observations. He stated they would submit a report in this regard to state party leadership.

According to sources, in Jorhat Municipal Board, commissioner of Ward 1 Kalpana Kalita Bora and commissioner of Ward 16 Lakhimi Khargaria are strong contenders for the post of chairperson with Ellora Bordoloi of Ward No 15, also in the running.

It may be mentioned here that the previous Jorhat Municipal Board from 2015 to 2020 period was run by BJP for the first time but the tenure witnessed severe infighting among the ruling party ward commissioners resulting in several persons occupying the chairman’s post and two vice-chairman’s post.