State BJP Release Manifesto For Upcoming Civic Polls

Himanta confident of clear victory

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: The Assam State BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming municipality polls scheduled to be held on March 6.

Releasing the party’s narrative in the presence of the president, Bhabesh Kalita, chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has exuded confidence in the ambitious and people-centric manifesto.

Bhabesh Kalita reiterated the chief minister’s affirmation in the manifesto, equally stating that the people of the state have sensed a feeling of assurance under the leadership of the abled chief minister and the same has been reflected in the form of massive lead in the 60 wards, wining uncontested, way before the initiation of the actual electoral process.

The party president added that the party has plunged into action at every level of the electoral discourse with an aim to clean sweep the mandate in the upcoming polls.

Addressing media persons, Dr Sarma asserted that the BJP led state government is determined to strive towards a robust governance through rigorous infrastructural facelift, modernisation and development of its towns and cities.

He added that the issues of land rights, water supply, waste disposal, flash flood, and other civil amenities are high on the agenda of the government and the administration will be channelised in a way to achieve real-time mitigation of civic problems.

The government has already accelerated its pace in the roadmap to achieve good governance in the form of providing expeditious administrative services, development of sports infrastructure in every district, protection and conservation of environment, sustainable environment friendly facilities such as electric buses etc, he added.

The press conference assemblage was hosted by senior state spokesperson of the party, Pabitra Margherita, in presence of a constellation of senior big-wigs in the likes of the political secretary to the chief minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, senior minister Ashok Singhal, MP Queen Ojha, state general secretary Pulok Gohain, state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma, senior leader and former state BJP president Ramen Deka and other party affiliates.