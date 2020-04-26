State cabinet to decide on reopening of shops on April 27

GUWAHATI/DHUBRI, April 25 (PTI): The Assam Cabinet will decide on implementation of the Union home ministry order regarding reopening of standalone shops in non-containment zones amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown at its meeting on Monday, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

In a late night order on Friday, the MHA allowed reopening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items, but said that those located in market places, malls, COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones, will continue to remain shut till May 3.

Interacting with reporters in Dhubri, Sarma said chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will preside over the state Cabinet meeting on April 27, where the decision on whether or not to open the shops will be taken.

“We appeal all to observe complete lockdown till then and wait for the state cabinet’s decision,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers through video conferencing on Monday to assess the COVID-19 situation, and “based on that a decision regarding opening of shops will be taken”, Sarma said.

“There should be no confusion on this and all shops should remain shut except pharmacies and those selling essential items which have been allowed to continue functioning during the lockdown,” the minister said.

If the Cabinet takes a decision to reopen the shops then norms like which shops, the duration of keeping those open and other details will also be decided at the meeting, Sarma said.

Chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna had earlier in the day said there has been no relaxation of the ongoing lockdown yet and the government has not taken any decision on the opening of shops, beauty parlours and others.

“The state government will take a view on this on Monday after watching the situation for two days,” he said in a tweet.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh also urged people to wait for the state government’s instructions regarding opening of shops of certain categories.

Amending its April 15 order, the MHA said in the Friday night order that “all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT” will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

However, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.

While allowing opening of more shops, a move seen as a relief to people who have been under lockdown since March 24, the government order stated the shops will be functioning with 50 per cent of workforce and after adhering strictly to precautions which include social distancing and wearing of masks.

It also said malls, liquor and cigarette shops, sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms continue to remain shut. Restaurants, hair salons and barber shops will not be allowed to open as these render services and do not fall under the shop category.

In a statement on Saturday, the Home Ministry said the order implies that in rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open.

The state has so far reported 35 coronavirus cases, of which 19 patients have been cured so far and one died.