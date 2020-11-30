State fishery policy in the offing: Suklabaidya

Assam first state in NE to attain self-sufficiency in fish seed production

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Assam government is going to finalise its draft state fishery policy soon, state fishery minister Parimal Suklabaidya said here on Sunday.

“Draft Fishery Policy has been finalised and under process of clearance from state cabinet,” Suklabaidya said addressing a press conference here.

The minister also said the amendment of Assam Fishery Rule 1953 is in process.

Stating that Assam has become the first state in the Northeast to attain self-sufficiency in fish seed production, Suklabaidya said, “Assam took a quantum jump in fish production from 2.94 lakh metric tonnes in 2015-16 to 3.73 lakh metric tonnes in 2019-20 with an increase of 26.87 per cent in four years.”

Fish seed production has increased from 5,678 million in 2015-16 to 9,519 million (fish seed fry) in 2019-20, which is a growth of 67.65 per cent, he said.

“Assam has demonstrated the availability of local fish in sufficient quantity through the sale of local fish by FISHFED, maintaining Covid protocols during lockdown giving huge profit to cooperatives,” he also said.

The state has successfully cultured indigenous varieties like Pabda, Labeo bata, Cirrhinus reba in Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS).

Officials from states like Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have also visited the sites for gaining technical guidance.

“The state has successfully adopted diversified fish culture with the introduction of fish species like Pabda, freshwater eel, Anabus, Magur, Singhi, Reba, Bata, Mola, freshwater prawn, Chital, etc. among indigenous varieties,” the minister said.

Climate-resilient technology for fish farming has been introduced in the state, where climate-resilient species like carp-mola and freshwater prawn culture have been successfully demonstrated with the technical guidance of the World Fish Centre.

Highlighting the achievements of the state fishery department, the minister said in a bid to increase fish production the administrative control of revenue fisheries has been transferred from revenue department to fisheries department in 2020.

The administrative control of FISHFED has also been transferred from cooperative department to fisheries department in 2018.

The department achieved the distinction of being first state in breeding of Magur without sacrificing male. The farm produced 2 lakh seed (fry) and distributed in 15 districts last season. The breeding was carried out in the Fish Breeding cum Research Centre, Regional Training Institute, Amranga, Guwahati by Raben Das, FDO cum farm in-charge, he said.

The department also constructed more than 12,500 ponds and community tanks under different schemes in the state.

The department introduced cage culture in ‘beels’ and successfully implemented in 15 ‘beels’ of 9 districts.

“Re-circulatory Aquaculture System (RAS) has been introduced in the state where 13 RASs are installed,” he said.

15 Fish Feed Mills and 57 Fish Seed Hatcheries have been constructed in the state during this period, he said.

About 1.50 lakh fishermen have been insured against death & disabilities. The minister further said.

Earlier there was no special provision for KCC in fishery sector. But the present government made provision for KCC in fishery, animal husbandry and dairying in addition to agriculture sector. The state has achieved good number of KCC (fishery) enrolment till the date, he claimed.

The minister informed that a total of 75,021 applications submitted to different banks out of which 1,316 have been sanctioned during this special drive.

The state has been able to form 22 FPOs, out of which 5 are Farmers Producers Centre and 17 are Farmers Producers Organisation under APART and NABARD, he said.

The state government also collaborates with international organisation viz. World Fish Centre, Malaysia for implementation of various projects under World Bank Aided programme.

The state government has also introduced ‘Gene Bank for Indigenous Fish (GBIF)’- a Scientific Conservation Programme for Indigenous Fish (SCoPIF), a five-year project with an estimated cost of Rs 9.36 crore through College of Fisheries, Raha under Assam Agricultural University from 2018-19 with basic objectives of conservation of the germplasm, propagation and restoration of the endangered fish species and publication of directory of fish species of the state.