State Govt offices to resume from April 21 after 20 days

Maximum 33% of employees to attend office per day

GUWAHATI, April 18: After 20 days of closure due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus in the state, Assam government has finally decided to resume functioning of all government offices, including the state secretariat from April 20. The state general administration department (GAD) has issued a directive in this regard on Saturday.

In a view to operationalize the government departments and to ensure delivery of public services, the government has directed all government, public offices to open by adhering to the rules of the nationwide lockdown stipulated by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

In an official order, the GAD as asked all the divisional commissioners, deputy Commissioners and SDO (C) offices to resume functioning with maximum 33% of employee in the cadre of Grade-ll, lll & lV as per requirement to attend office for smooth functioning of the offices.

It directed to follow a roster of duty for the above employee will be drafted by the respective head of offices and asked them to attend offices on respective allotted dates till May 3.

The GAD order also said the officers and employees who will be at home on particular day as per the roster drawn up should be available on telephone, mobile phone and electronic means of communication at all times. The period of working from home shall not be treated by the official or employees as leave. They should attend office if called for any exigency or work, it said.

The GAD also instructed all heads of departments to pass instruction to attached/ subordinate offices, autonomous/statutory bodies to follow the directive in opening of their offices.

The GAD also directed to all head of the departments to follow scrupulously the National Directives for COVID-19 Management (Annexure-l) of the Ministry of Home Affair’s order dated 15th April, 2020 for sanitization and maintenance of social distancing at the offices.

The officials have been asked to follow the standard operating procedure as envisaged for social distancing for offices, workplace etc as prescribed in MHA directive.

According to the GAD order, the senior most secretary/head of the administrative department will ensure that officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above shall attend office of the department regularly and other Grade-I and Grade-11 officers may attend office as required w.e.f April 21.

The senior most secretary/head of the administrative department will ensure that upto maximum 33% of the staff of Grade-Ill and Grade-IV categories of the Department as per requirement shall attend office on rotation as and when required on need basis.

To ensure the compliance of government of India’s directions for maintenance of sanitization and hygiene including maintenance of social distancing the GAD has stipulated measures to be resorted while resumption of government offices in the state.

It directed that wearing of face cover is compulsory in workplaces and there should not be gathering of five or more persons in close proximity, there should be strict ban on use of gutka, tobacco etc. and spitting is strictly prohibited.

The secretariat administration (nazarat) department will have to ensure the sanitization of the lifts in each block. However, it will be advisable to avoid use of lift as much as possible. The use staircase for climbing should be encouraged.

The SAD will provide sanitization material to the Departments of the Janata Bhawan on receipt of requisition from the concerned department.