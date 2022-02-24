State Govt Prohibits Strikes In Oil And Gas Sector

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: The Government of Assam, in the public interest, has prohibited strikes in the State of Assam for a period of another 6 months with effect from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 by the officers, workmen, contract labour, tanker, driver and also khalasi involved in the service in the Oil and Gas Sector under Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980. Any service in any Oil field or refinery of any establishment or undertaking dealing with the production, supply or distribution of petroleum and petroleum products including natural gas will fall under the purview of this prohibition.