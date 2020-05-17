State in a strong position in COVID-19 fight: Sum

We are treading very carefully on how to fight and defeat this pandemic

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 17: The state is in a strong positive to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, HAD minister Sum Ronghang said here on Sunday.

“A pandemic is going on and I succeeded to be one of the warriors. On coronavirus I don’t need to say much as we are in it. We are treading very carefully on how to fight and defeat this pandemic,” Ronghang told reporters here.

“We are creating awareness among the people. We should obey all rules of lockdown including maintaining social distance and cooperation so that we can overcome the situation. I request you all to be in this fight against corona,” Ronghang said.

“In all assembly constituencies we are checking the preparedness of the quarantine centres. We will hold a meeting a little later at the DC office. Those coming from outside by trains and vehicles will be kept in quarantine centres in all assembly constituencies which are to be primed to receive them,” he said.

“Distribution of food among the needy so that they do not go hungry is one of the issues that will be discussed. We will also discuss how will be the lockdown after May 18. I appeal to all people of Assam to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic,” he also said.

“Our position is strong till now. There is no positive case till now. Those who arrived from outside are kept in quarantine centres. We will also see how to increase the capacities of the quarantine centres. All MLAs are the chairman of the committee to overlook the fight against the pandemic,” the minister said.

On allegations of late release of fund from his department due to which development gets delayed the minister said, “The CAG report for 18-19 financial year which was placed in the assembly among all the departments my department came in second. The late release of fund impacting development is false. I have compiled the release of funds along date and months to the two councils till financial year 19-20 which I can provide whenever called for,” he added

On building mini stadiums in all 26 MAC constituencies Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong at a cost of Rs 10 crore, the minister said, “Rs 260 crore were released as per the promise of finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The responsibility of implementation is on Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.”

The minister also distributed relief among the barbers and sanitation workers.

The minister also held a meeting at Circuit House to review the preparedness to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting attended by MLAs Dr. Numal Momin and Joyram Engleng and executive member (EM) Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Khonsing Rongpi, DC, SP and officials of health department and other senior officials.