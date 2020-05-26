State joins 500 plus COVID group

147 positive cases in a day ** Next 6 to 7 days will be crucial: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: The state has recorded the biggest single-day spike of COVID-19 positive cases with 147 cases on single day on Monday taking the total number of positive cases to 539 till 10.30 pm.

“Alert ~ 13 new cases of #COVID19+ reported. Swabs for testing taken before people sent for quarantine. 7 Kamrup Metro, 6 Golaghat,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Monday night.

The state has been witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases with the increasing number of incoming people after the relaxation of inter-state travel during the fourth phase of lockdown.

With the resumption of rail and domestic flight services, the state has been receiving a large number of returnees every day.

It took less than 24 hours to cross the 500-mark from 392 cases at 10.35 pm on Sunday. At 5.50 pm on Monday, 48 new cases have been detected which took the tally to 514.

“Alert ~ 48 new cases of #COVID19+. 16 Karimganj, 8 Lakhimpur, 8 Ghy Qrnt, 5 Cachar, 4 Hailakandi, 3 South Salmara, 2 Nalbari, 1 each Morigaon / Goalpara,” the minister tweeted in the evening.

Sarma has already cautioned that the state is no longer safe amid the surge of COVID-19 positive cases. He stated that most of the cases are imported.

“Most of the positive cases in Assam are imported not home-grown,” he said in another tweet.

He asserted that all the swabs are collected from the people soon after they arrive from outstation. Subsequently they are transferred to the quarantine centres.

“Next 7-10 days will be difficult for us. But all the departments including doctors, nurses, district administration and police are prepared to control the situation,” the minister told reporters here.

The state government has adopted a ‘ruthless quarantine” but with human heart’ policy to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus to the community. Strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been put in place for the incoming passengers in terms of quarantine. Similarly, massive surveillance programme is underway across the state.

The state health department has also ramped up testing facilities to ensure early detection of positive cases. Till Sunday more than 60 thousand COVID-19 tests were conducted in the State.

Five COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday and the total number of discharge patient has now gone up to 62.

“Among the five patients, two patients have been discharged from Jorhat Medical College Hospital and three from Guwahati Medical College Hospital,” Sarma said.

The state has now 470 active positive cases for the novel coronavirus.