State logs 29 more deaths, 3666 new cases

Covid-19: Positivity rate comes down to 2.16% in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 11: The state’s Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to 2.16 percent (1,69,528 tests done) on Friday, even as 29 patients succumbed to the infection and 3,666 fresh cases have been registered.

Of 1,69,528 tests conducted, 3666 people have tested positive for Covid-19, an official bulletin of National Health Mission (NHM) here said.

The recovery rate in the state however stands at 88.83 percent, the report said.

The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 4,53,867.

The total deaths in the state now stands at 3,873.

Of the fresh deaths, 4 have been reported from Cachar, followed by 3 from Baksa, and 2 each from Barpeta, Kamrup Rural, Bongaigaon, Hojai, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

Of the fresh cases, 341 have been detected from Kamrup (Metro), followed by Cachar (300), Sonitpur (257), Dibrugarh (232), Golaghat (242).

Toll climbs to 58 in Lakhimpur

The Covid-19 situation in Lakhimpur district continued to remain grim as the district reported two more fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll in the district to 58.

Of the deceased, there was a teenager from Borchala under Nowboicha Revenue Circle.

Total positive cases in the district since onset of the pandemic is 4561, out of which 3306 persons have been discharged, while the active cases as on Friday stands at 1197.

34 jail inmates found Covid-19 positive in Jorhat

A team of health department officials of Jorhat district visited the Central Jail to take stock of the situation following detection of 30 positive cases in a single day and four others detected earlier.

A prison official said that the Covid infected have been isolated in separate wards inside the jail to prevent the virus from spreading.

He said that the total number of positive inmates in the jail was 34 on Friday as four inmates were found Covid-infected a few days ago, and 30 on Thursday.

A member of the health department team said that the high rate of infection among the inmates was a matter of concern and all steps have been taken to prevent the infection from spreading.

The jail official stated that the team inspected the separate wards in which the infected inmates were lodged in isolation from the rest of the prisoners, and took note of the condition of the patients.

The official said that oxygen cylinders were provided by the Health department at the isolation ward.

Stating that the condition of the patients were stable now, the official said that if required they would be shifted to Covid care hospital/centre as per advice of the Health department and in consultation with the district administration.

One more Covid death in Nagaon

Covid claimed one more life in Nagaon district while 187 fresh cases were detected, taking the total cumulative cases in the district to 3,085.

The death toll in the pandemic has gone up to 74 in the district.

289 people have recovered from the infection on Friday.

Of those who tested positive, 72 were immediately admitted to Nagaon Covid Hospital as well as other Covid Care Centres while the rest were put in home quarantine.