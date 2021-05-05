State polls: CEO submits new MLAs’ list to Guv

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: Assam chief electoral officer (CEO) Nitin Khade on Tuesday met Governor Jagdish Mukhi and submitted the notification for the election of 126 MLAs of Assam Legislative Assembly and handed it over to him.

Khade submitted the notification duly signed by the senior principal secretary of Election Commission of India (ECI) Narendra N. Butolia.

In pursuance of the notifications issued by the Governor on March 2, 5 and 12 respectively under the Representation of People Act, 1951, the general election was conducted for the purpose of constituting a new Legislative Assembly for the state and the results of the election in all the constituencies were declared.

Moreover, the ECI through a communiqué has also lifted the Model Code of Conduct imposed in view of the election to the state assembly.

The BJP-led alliance retained its hold on Assam, bagging 75 of the 126 assembly constituencies that went to polls, while the opposition Congress-led Grand Alliance managed to grab just 50 seats.

BJP has garnered 33.21 percent share of the votes, according to the Election Commission.

The saffron party alone won 60 constituencies, the same as in 2016. Its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) got nine seats, five less than what it did during the last polls.

The third member of the winning alliance, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), secured six seats, all of which were wrested from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

The Congress won 29 seats, improving upon its previous score of 26, and its partner in the Grand Alliance, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), bagged 16, three more than what it had won in 2016.

The BPF, which had quit the ruling coalition and joined the Grand Alliance, has four seats in its name.

CPI-M won one seat, and another went to an independent.

As per the party wise vote share data of the EC, the BJP contested in 92 seats and secured 6,84,538 (33.21%) of the total votes polled.

AGP contested in 26 seats and garnered 1,519,777 (7.9 %) votes.

The Congress contested in 94 seats and won 5,703,341 votes (29.7 %), AIUDF was in the fray in 14 constituencies and got 1,786,551 (9.3 %) votes, while CPI(M) fought in two seats had secured just 160,758 (0.84 %) votes.

Others secured 13.7 per cent share with 26,28,518 votes and NOTA was the choice of 1.14 percent voters – or 219,578 of them.

The major winners are chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his cabinet colleagues Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary, besides the speaker of the outgoing assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami, AGP chief Atul Bora, jailed anti-CAA movement leader Akhil Gogoi.