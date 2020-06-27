State records 10th death of COVID-19

276 fresh cases, tally jumps to 6,646

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: The state has recorded 10th death of COVID-19, while as many as 276 fresh cases have been reported during the past 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 6,646 on Friday.

The state has 6,370 positive cases till Thursday night.

Maintaining an impressive recovery rate, 214 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state on Friday. The recovery rate in the state is now 63.4 per cent.

So far, 4247 patients have been discharged. Currently, the state has 2,387 active cases.

According to a bulletin of national health Mission (NHM), 3,62,713 sampled have been tested in 12 laboratories in the state till Friday.

A total of 30,750 people have been placed under institutional quarantine, while 1,26,960 people have been in home quarantine, the bulletin said.

Of 395 total containment zones across the state, 207 in Kamrup Metro, 29 in Karbi Anglong and 18 in west Karbi Anglong district.

The number of hospital beds in Guwahati is currently 890 and at the rate the cases are increasing, it “will be filled up in four days and then we will have to take the patients to COVID hospitals in other towns”, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Challenges are immense and we are gearing up to tackle them by starting work on a makeshift hospital with 1600 beds at Khanapara area here in the next three days and hopefully this will solve our problem to a great extent,” he said.

In Nagaon district, 21 fresh cases have been reported during the past 36 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 515.

359 people who have been stranded outside the state arrived in Nagaon. Of them 326 were placed under institutional quarantine at various COVID Care Centres and 28 were placed under home quarantine. On the other hand, 5 were quarantined at private hotels.

192 positive patients were discharged from Nagaon BP Civil Hospital while 45 from Kandali Model Hospital, 34 from Mowamari Model Hospital and 67 patients were discharged from Ujaragaon Model Hospital.

93 positive patients are undergoing treatment in Nagaon Civil Hospital, 29 in Kandali Model Hospital and 32 patients are undergoing treatment in Mowamari Model Hospital.

Two more fresh COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases have been detected in Hailakandi on Friday, taking the total tally to 245.

Health authorities here disclosed that Miton Roy (23) and Burhanuddin Sehk (23) under institutional quarantine facility have tested positive.

Of the two COVID-19 infected, one was under quarantine centre at Model School, Aloicherra while another at JNV quarantine centre.