State records 2 more corona deaths, toll rises to 14

Himanta knocks pvt hospital doors for corona help

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 2: Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Assam, taking the death toll to 14, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

78-year-old Prabhudayal Vidawatka and 56-year-old Subhash Kalita, both of them with comorbidities, have succumbed to the disease, Sarma said in a tweet.

The total number of positive cases in Guwahati city has jumped to 1,742 on Thursday forcing the health minister to talk to private hospitals asking them to set up specialised facilities and dedicated teams for COVID management.

A total lockdown has been imposed for 14 days since June 28 to contain the spread of the disease in the city.

The state’s total number of positive cases has gone up to 8,955. Of them, 2,832 are active cases, 6,106 have been discharged, 14 have died and three migrated out of the state.

The state reported the single-day highest spike of 613 cases on June 30 with 380 cases from Guwahati city alone while 548 cases were reported on July 1 including 378 from Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the health minister has instructed the private hospitals in Guwahati to set up specialised facilities and dedicated teams for COVID-19 management. The minister held a meeting with all the private hospitals in the city to discuss the necessary preparedness.

The meeting was convened in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Guwahati. He expressed apprehension that the number may further escalate.

“We are in tough times and all must contribute their bit,” Sarma mentioned in a tweet.

Meanwhile, 66 police personnel have so far tested positive and of them 14 have recovered, additional director general of police (law and order) GP Singh said in a tweet.

Currently, 1,093 police personnel are under quarantine, Singh tweeted.

Altogether 4,28,866 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in 12 laboratories across the state and some outsourced laboratories, according to the bulletin released by the state health department.

A total of 16,293 people have been placed under institutional quarantine while 1,26,388 have been under home isolation across the state.

Kamakhya Colony area at Pandu has become a COVID-19 hotspot as several cases with no travel history have been detected in the area in last few days. According to reports, more than 50 COVID-19 positive cases were found in Kamakhya Colony area in last 24 hours which signify the gravity of the situation. All of them had no travel history.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has shared WhatsApp helpline numbers where citizens can report any kind of violation of lockdown norms in the city.

The numbers are— 6026900970, 6026900971, 6026900972 and 6026900973.

The citizens can also tweet to @assampolice @GuwahatiPol and @GhtyTrafficPol to report violations.

In Morigaoan district, a healthcare worker named Mukul Bordoloi has been detected with the contagion. The person works at the Malaria department of Bhuragaon Complimentary Health Centre. Bordoloi hails from Gerua, Lahorighat.

61 more new people including 5 staff officials of Nagaon Court tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of people infected with COVID-19 to 720.

Those staff officials and employees of Nagaon Court are: Iqbal Ahmed, Shaleh Ahmed, Milan Nayan Deka, Mrinmoi Jyoti Bora and Dildar Hussain Khan.

One COVID-19 novel coronavirus positive case has been detected in Hailakandi district on Thursday, taking the total tally to 303, including two deaths.

221 persons on being cured have been released from hospitals. There are presently 80 active cases.

26 patients are undergoing treatment at SK Roy designated COVID-19 Civil Hospital, 21 at MG Model Hospital, nine at SMC&H and 24 at Algapur Model Hospital.

Following spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases, the Hailakandi district administration had asked all the officials and employees to undergo swab test under the Assam Targeted Surveillance Programme (ATSP).

In an order issued to this effect on Wednesday, additional deputy commissioner cum chief executive officer, district disaster management authority, Ranadip Kumar Dam asked all the officials and employees of government offices in the district to undergo the swab test under ATSP.

The order stated that those who have already undergone swab test are to self-isolate themselves until the test results come out.

It also directed the district heads to ensure swab test of the staff of their respective offices in a phased manner so that normal office works do not get hampered in any way due to isolation of all employees at a time.