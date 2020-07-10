State records 5 more corona deaths, toll rises to 27

Corona tally goes up to 14,032, 28 in critical stage at GMCH ** Top official of Agri Dept in KA gives in to dreaded virus

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIPHU/ DIBRUGARH/ NAGAON, July 9: The state has recorded five more deaths taking the corona fatality tally to 27 on Thursday.

Two persons – Prosnna Kumar Haloi (70) and Ramsingh Hanse (56) died in Gauhati medical college & Hospital on Thursday morning.

Another patient Bhaben Gogoi (72) of Kachupathar of Charaideo district died of coronavirus at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Wednesday night.

According to a late night report, two more patients Dhaneswar Seal (68), Covid with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease & Tarzuna Begum (38), Covid with diabetes died at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday night.

Haloi was a resident of Beltola in Guwahati, while Hanse was from Karbi Anglong.

“Very sad to inform that 2 more #COVID19 + patients Prosnna Kumar Haloi (70) of Beltola, Guwahati and Ramsingh Hanse (56) of Karbianglong admitted in GMCH Covid ICU succumbed to their critical infections this morning. Both were on invasive ventilation. My condolences,” Sarma said in a separate tweet.

Ramsing Hanse (56) was the additional director (Hills) of agriculture. He has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was shifted to GMCH on the same night. This was the third corona death from Karbi Anglong.

Dibrugarh-based AMCH has reported first corona death on Wednesday.

Bhaben Gogoi(72) of Kachupathar of Charaideo district who was admitted in the SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) ward of AMCH on Wednesday with complaints of multiple critical diseases like comprehensive myelopathy, pneumonia, septic shock, electrolyte imbalance etc.

He succumbed to the diseases after six hours of his admission at AMCH. His swab sample tested positive after his death.

The Dibrugarh district administration is arranging for his funeral in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has jumped to 14,032 with fresh report of 696 cases on late Wednesday night.

Of them, 423 cases were reported from Guwahati alone.

According to sources, of 30 serious corona patients, the condition of 28 is stated to be critical. They are still under treatment in GMCH.

The state’s active positive cases has gone upto 5281 after discharge of 8726 patients till Wednesday.

Most of 423 cases reported from Guwahati are without travel history.

The city has been under a 14-day total lockdown since June 28.

The city has reported a total of 4,932 COVID-19 positive cases since June 24.

The city has registered 378 cases on July 1, 238 on July 2, 134 on July 3, 777 on July 4, 552 on July 5, 598 on July 6 and 588 on July 7. On July 4, with 777 COVID-19 positive cases, Guwahati witnessed the highest-single-day spike.

In Karbi Anglong, two more have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including a public servant on Wednesday. They are: Sonasing Tisso (22) and Nirola Phangchopi (52). KAAC secretary Phangchopi is the wife of executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Amar Sing Tisso who has already tested positive on Saturday last.

In West Karbi Anglong, three more persons tested positive for COVID-19. Two policemen posted at Kheroni police station have tested positive on Tuesday. They are: Bhaben Kakoti (56) and Sandip Singha (46). A young woman identified as Hunmili Rongpipi (21) who has been under home quarantine has also tested positive on Tuesday. She has a travel history from Maharashtra.

In Dibrugarh, 12 persons were found COVID-19 positive on Thursday. “We have found 12 COVID-19 positive cases today. We have found that many of them have no travel history. We appeal everybody to maintain social distancing and use masks,” said an official of health department.

However, 257 COVID-19 positive cases were detected so far from Dibrugarh district till filling this report.

According to Dibrugarh district administration order all persons arriving from Guwahati will have to report at the screening Centre at Sepon Chakalia, Moran of Dibrugarh district invariably.

After screening, they will have to remain under strict Home Quarantine for a period of 14 days. Non compliance of this order will amount to violation of “the Assam COVID-19 Containment Regulations, 2020” and punishable under U/S 188 IPC. The order comes to force with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, the health team which went to Panchali area of Dibrugarh to collect swab samples of the family members staying in the same of house where two positive cases detected experienced great difficulties in collecting the swab of a lady member. The other members of the family co-operated with the health team and given their swab samples. But the lady refused the co-operate with the health team and disagreed to give the swab sample.

Senior officials of district administration including Circle Officer Sujata Gogoi and Superintendent of Police Sreejith T. rushed to the location. After 3 hours, the health team with the help of other family members of the house managed to collect the sample.

In Nagaon, the number of infected people has gone up to 936 with fresh report of 40 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 25 patients were discharged from various hospitals after testing negative on Thursday. Till Thursday, a total of 610 positive patients have been discharged from various hospitals of the district.

12 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday, taking the tally to 393.

Of the infected asymptomatic persons, 11 were under facility quarantine centre at Polytechnic Institute and one at surgery ward of SMC&H.

28 are undergoing treatment at SK Roy designated COVID-19 Civil Hospital, one under home isolation, 27 at Algapur Model Hospital, 33 at Dholai MG Model Hospital, one at Karimganj Civil Hospital and four at SMC&H.

The deputy commissioner’s establishment remained closed on Thursday with Fire and Emergency Services personnel carrying out sanitisation of the premises following detection of COVID-19 positive cases among an official and two employees.

Swab collection of officials and employees of DC’s office are being taken.