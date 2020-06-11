State records 6th death in COVID-19; figure jumps to 3,092

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/TEZPUR, June 10: One person succumbed to COVID-19 even as 155 fresh cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the State to 3,092.

The active cases of COVID-19 in the state now stand at 1,834, while 1,249 patients have been discharged with 164 patients being released from various hospitals after their tests came negative on Wednesday.

Six patients have died till now, while three have migrated.

As per reports, a patient Krishna Kamal Paul (67) of Natun Para, Tezpur who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, succumbed to the virus on Wednesday afternoon at TMCH Bihaguri, Tezpur.

The deceased, along with his wife Bharati Paul had gone to Mumbai for cancer treatment in mid April. The couple arrived at Tezpur on May 29 and swap tested for COVID-19 while they were at hotel in which they were quarantined as per the mandatory norms.

Later on May 31 both were found positive of COVID-19 and were shifted to TMCH.

Meanwhile, fear stricken locals of Natun Para declined to accept the body and chose to stay indoors. TMCH authorities informed the family about his fatality, but family members and neighbours refused to take over the body and requested the hospital to cremate the body at their end.

One of the members accused that an on-duty magistrate Antaripa Daimary asked them to carry the body from the hospital and asserted that she can provide two sweepers and if possible and ambulance also. Family members and their associates infuriated for such a behavior from the magistrate.

Later, the local MLA intervened in this matter and requested the superintendent of the hospital to dispose the body somewhere and offered all help. The body was cremated maintaining all COVID protocols.

Of the total fresh cases reported on the day, nineteen came from Nagaon, 16 in Kokrajhar, four in Lakhimpur, two in Jorhat and one in Dhemaji, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed in a tweet at 11:55 am on Wednesday.

Earlier, 113 cases of the virus were reported on late Tuesday night. 21 cases were reported from Hojai, 20 from Udalguri, 17 from Tinsukia, 16 from Nagaon, 12 from Barpeta, 9 from Goalpara, 5 from Bongaigaon, 4 from Kamrup (M), 3 from Dibrugarh, 2 from Jorhat, 1 each from Chirang, Karimganj, Basistha and MMCH, Sarma tweeted at 11:55 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state health department has decided to conduct the second round of the Assam Community Surveillance Programme (ACSP) covering all villages and wards in the state.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak and to check its spread in the community, the health workers will visit people’s homes to identify flu-like cases and respiratory infections like Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI), an official release said.

The health workers will also check for other vector-borne diseases like Japanese Encephalitis, malaria and dengue as floods have hit the state, it said.

The first round of the community surveillance programme was held in May under which 29,771 villages were covered.

As many as 26,000 people had shown signs of fever but not a single COVID-19 case was reported during the exercise, Sarma had said earlier.