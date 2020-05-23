State records highest single-day spike with 49 new cases

Assam corona tally touches 259 ** Meghalaya govt donates 5,000 VTMs to Assam

GUWAHATI, May 22: The state has witnessed the biggest one day spike of COVID-19 positive cases with 49 fresh cases on Friday taking the total number of positive cases to 259 on Friday.

Prior to this, the state has registered 42 COVID-19 positive cases on May 19.

Of 29 fresh positive cases, 6 are CRPF jawans in Guwahati.

“Alert ~ Three more #COVID19 + cases detected, one each from Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Friday night.

29 positive cases have been reported from Sarusajai stadium quarantine centre in Guwahati, 7 from Cachar district, six from Sonitpur, two from Sivasagar and one each from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, Silchar Medical College Hospital, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur and Udalguri district.

Earlier, the minister said in a tweet, “Alert ~ In the biggest one-time spike in cases, 26 cases are confirmed #COVID19 +. They are all from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre.”

On Thursday, 25 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the state.

No source of infection of nine COVID-19 patients in Guwahati has been traced yet, Sarma said regarding nine COVID-19 patients from Guwahati.

Sarma stated that sources of infection of nine patients from Guwahati including city’s first COVID-19 patient Manish Tibrewal have not been found yet. A woman named Boroda Das with no travel history also tested COVID-19 positive.

So far, 110 cases have been reported from Kamrup (Metro), 22 from Cachar, 15 from Golaghat, 14 from Sonitpur, 10 from Kamrup, eight from Hojai, seven cases each from Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Dhubri district, six cases each from Morigaon, Goalpara, Nalbari districts, five cases each from Sivasagar, Karimganj, Bongaigaon districts, four each from Nagaon, Barpeta, Lakhimpur districts, two each from Biswanath, West Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Hailakandi districts and one each from South Salmara, Dibrugarh, Darrang districts.

Out of the total positive cases four patients died and 54 others have been discharged from various hospitals.

The state has now 195 active COVID-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said his government has donated 5,000 Viral Transport Media (VTMs) to Assam as COVID-19 positive cases are increasing by the day in the neighbouring state, our reporter adds from Shillong.

The VTM is used for collecting blood samples of persons with suspected coronavirus infection.

“We are glad to assist Assam in their fight against COVID-19 by supporting them with 5,000 viral test [sic]media. We have enough VTMs in our stock to test all those coming from outside NE. Together we can…,” Sangma tweeted.

Meghalaya has only one active COVID-19 case, while 12 patients have recovered and one person died of the disease till date.

Meanwhile, the testing capacity of Meghalaya has increased to 400 a day.

“Because of the hard work and commitments of Dr Anil Phukan, Head of Microbiology at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, his team and the new RT-PCR machine that has been set up at the institute, the testing capacity has now increased to 400 tests per day,” Conrad said.