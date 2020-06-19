State records ninth corona death

255 fresh cases, state’s count jumps to 4,861

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIPHU, June 18: One more COVID-19 positive patient died in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday night taking the death toll to 9 in the state.

The victim who has been identified as Sanjay Khakhlary (21) hailing from Beltola, Langhin in Karbi Anglong district, died at the designated COVID-19 hospital of Diphu Medical College and Hospital (Old Block) at around 7.30 on Wednesday evening.

The result of his swab samples turned positive on Thursday.

Khakhlary returned from Chennai on June 16. From Chennai he came by flight to Guwahati. From Guwahati he arrived to Langhin by bus. He has been lodged at Sunpura High School, Bakalia quarantine facility.

On Wednesday morning, he had complained of breathing problems and was brought to DMCH.

“On reaching Parokhuwa on June 16, his swab was taken. Khaklary told the medical team that he has breathing problems from before. The medical team informed the health department about Khaklary. He was lodged at Sunpura High School, Bakalia quarantine centre. Yesterday he complained of breathing problems and was taken to Diphu Covid Hospital. In the evening he again complained of breathing problems and showed other symptoms like cold and vomiting,” Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) for health & family welfare, Khansing Rongpi told media persons here.

A local of Langhin Pran Kumar Daimary informed that the mortal remains of Khaklary were buried at Beltola, Langhin cremation ground. An excavator was used. PPE kits were provided by Dokmoka police station. The route for the body to the burial ground after the burial was sanitised by fire fighters.

On the other hand, 14 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases to 144 in Karbi Anglong district. The hill district has now 78 active positive cases, while 64 were recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, for the smooth functioning of quarantine centres and to dispel people’s misgivings the district administration, law & order and social organisations have continued visiting quarantine centres and villages.

Karbi Students Association, Dimasa Students Union, Kuki National Assembly and others along with Assam Police led by OC, Diphu police station, Singti and others have visited the Quarantine Center at Diphu Polytechnic and JNV for fact finding and to listen the problem of the inmates.

The inmates were urged to keep their surroundings clean. Social organisation leaders urged the inmates to be patient and cooperate with the authority and follow guidelines.

The newest COVID-19 testing lab, Diphu Medical College and Hospital has tested 939 samples till Thursday.

255 fresh cases have been reported even as the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the state is yet to reach the state, i.e. communication infection.

“Assam has not yet entered the most critical part of COVID-19. The third phase is the main part. The remedy for the third phase is the increase of testing and health facilities,” Sarma said.

“We will be lucky if medicines and vaccines for COVID-19 are invented before we reach the third phase,” he added.

Of 84 cases reported during the day, 25 are from Misamari Military Camp, 16 from Kamrup(M), 14 from Hailakandi, 13 from Karimganj, 8 from Tezpur, 5 from Nagaon, 2 from Lakhimpur, and one was reported from 1 Golaghat district.

Of 82 cases reported in the during the day, 22 were from Baksa, 14 from Karbi Anglong, 11 from Chirang, 9 from Dibrugarh, 7 from Dhubri, 5 Golaghat, 2 each from Sivasagar, Nagaon, Barpeta and Kamrup(M), 1 each from Biswanath, Nabari, Charaideo, Tinsukia, Kokrajhar and Dhemaaji district.

89 positive cases have been reported in the Wednesday night. Of them, 30 were from Baksa, 20 from Barpeta, 15 from Kamrup(M), 9 from Kokrajhar, 6 from Jorhat, 2 each from Golaghat, Nagaon and Sonitpur and one each from Dhemaji, Bongaigaon and Biswanath district.

Of the total 4,861 cases in Assam, nine people have died, 2,001 are active cases while three persons have migrated out.

Meanwhile, 194 more patients were released on Thursday after they tested negative.

“Glad to share that 194 patients have been discharged today from various civil, district & model hospitals in Assam, after being tested negative” Sarma tweeted.

12 more patients were released late on Wednesday night after they tested negative, Sarma said in a tweet.

16 fresh +ve cases in Chirang, Kokrajhar, while seven fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Chirang district on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 26.

Of them, 15 are active cases while 11 are recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The fresh cases have been reported 6 from Sidli-Kashikotra Higher Secondary School quarantine centre and one from Bijni Ambedkar Bhawan quarantine centre.

They have been identified as Dwimalu Daimary (20), Mithinga Basumatary (20), Uday Muchahary (22), Mijing Basumatary (24), Birdao Wary (19), Maneswar Narzary (20) and Dauharu Daimary (21).

In Kokrajhar, nine more fresh cases have been reported on Thursday taking the total number of positive case 73. Of them, 48 were recovered and 25 active till date.