State remembers Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) calls for upliftment and social integration of Assam remembering Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on his 52nd death anniversary on Sunday.

In Kokrajhar, the students’ union of Kokrajhar district in association with the central committee of ABSU carried out a candle lighting programme in connection to the observation of Rabha Divas on Sunday at Bodofa Children Park.

ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary paid homage to Rabha.

North Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur District Multi-lingual Poets’ Meet, in collaboration with Lakhimpur District Horizon Mazdoor Union, organised a programme remembering Bishnu Rabha at Ma-Kali temple premises. After community cleanliness and plantation, labour leader Nandalal Basfor lit the lamp and Swahid Tarpan by Assam Multi-lingual Poets’ Meet vice-president Rupjyoti Dutta.

Tezpur

Death anniversary of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha being observed at his Samadhi with due respect in the presence of Prithbiraj Rabha MLA, Tezpur LAC and officials of Sonitpur district administration. Complying to covid protocol amid a thin attendance of prominent citizens, journalists and artists paid rich tribute to the cultural doyen of Assam. In a brief address, Bhupesh Das DC Sonitpur urged the new generation to follow the legacy of Kalaguru. He also sang a Rabha sangeet amid big applause of the gathering.

Biswanath

Like the rest of the state, many organisations of Biswanath Chariali observed Rabha divas maintaining Covid protocol on Sunday. The Biswanath district committee of Assam Sahitya Sabha in association with Biswanath Chariali branch of Assam Sahitya Sabha celebrated Rabha Divas at Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, here. Kamal Chandra Bhuyan, president of the literary body, offered floral tribute.

Jamugurihat

Like the rest of the state, many organisations of the greater Jamugurihat celebrated Rabha divas on Sunday. Udayan Kala Parishad, a socio-cultural organisation of Samar Dalani organised an online multilingual poetry circle in connection with Rabha divas on Google Meet. Ganga Dhakal, president of Udayan Kala Parishad lit up the ceremonial lamps in the beginning of the programme and forwarded a welcome address.

Bajali

Along with the rest of the state, Rabha Divas the death anniversary of Bishnu Rabha was celebrated in various parts of Bajali on Sunday.

The programme was inaugurated by Satish Talukdar, SDO, agriculture dept, Mushalpur with lighting of lamp. Ratna Kanta Roy, general secretary, Udayan Sangha anchored the programme.

Cultivators, a well-known music band of the state, observed Rabha Divas in a unique way at Kalibari than of Jalikhata. It is a naturally rich area where Asia’s 2nd largest tree is located, believed to be a 209-years-old banyan tree.