State remembers Tarun Gogoi on first death anniversary

Guwahati, Nov 23: Tributes were paid to three-time former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on his first death anniversary on Tuesday.

The state’s longest-serving chief minister had died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital following post-Covid-19 complications.

The Congress organised memorial services across the state as well as the party state headquarter here in honour of its leader, who was posthumously honoured with Padma Bhushan recently.

A memorial programme was also organised by the veteran politician’s family in the city. The former chief minister’s son Gaurav Gogoi is a senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from the north-eastern state.

“Fondly remembering my father Lt. Shri Tarun Gogoi, especially his connection with ordinary people, knowledge about Assam and its complicated issues, and commitment to the ideology of the Indian National Congress party,” the MP took to Twitter to pay tribute to his father.

Participating in the programme at the party headquarter Rajiv Bhawan, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah recalled the towering personality of Gogoi, who was a three-time chief minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016.

“He may not be physically present with us, but his ideals guide the party,” Borah said.

Tarun Gogoi was also a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice.

An all-faith prayer meeting was held at the Rajiv Bhawan on the occasion, which was attended by top party functionaries, including Borah, leader of Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia, former minister Rakibul Hussain and former APCC chief and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

The Bokajan Block Congress Committee (BBCC) in Karbi Anglong observed the 1st death anniversary of the former chief minister.

After tributes were paid to the late leader, BBCC took out a protest rally- Janajagaran, around Bokajan town.

In the rally president of BBCC, Budheswar Engti, vice president of Karbi Anglong District Committee, Chandan Patikar, secretary, Suren Singnar and others took part.

The Janajagaran rally was staged to highlight the increase in the price of oil by the BJP Government, frequently changing laws, bringing down the economy, lack of employment and going back on their promises to the people.

Meanwhile, homage was paid to veteran Congress party leader and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi at the Congress Bhawan in Jorhat on Tuesday.

Dip Gogoi, Gogoi’s younger brother and also the Jorhat Congress district unit president led the local leaders and workers in offering floral tributes and in lighting the lamps before the portrait of the former chief minister.

An all-religion prayer session was organised on the occasion. Naam prasanga and Diha naam too were recited in the programme and later earthen lamps were lit in the party office. (With inputs from PTI)

