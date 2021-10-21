State seeks Rs 1088.19 cr for restoration work 

IMCT visits flood affected areas in Chirang

HT Bureau

KOKRAJHAR/Guwahati, Oct 20: An Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) of the Government of India on Tuesday visited Chirang district and assessed the scale of devastation due to this year’s flood in the district.

After arriving in the district, the three-member team consisting of Manish Tiwari, joint secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs as team leader, Rupak Das Talukdar, deputy secretary of Ministry of Finance and Sumit Goel, deputy director of Ministry of Power as other team members inspected the flood affected areas of Khujrabguri village for an on-the-spot assessment of damages due to recent spell of floods.

The team took detailed information on how the floodwaters coming down from Bhutan cause flash floods and erosion in the district from the Chirang deputy commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah and additional deputy commissioner and in-charge sub-divisional officer of Bijni Dibakar Nath.

The state government has requested the team for release of Rs 1088.19 crore it had sought for repair and restoration works, the statement issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

They also inspected the resistant dam recently constructed by the Water Resources Department at Khujrabguri.

Thereafter, the team held a review meeting with the district administration of Chirang and Bongaigaon district in the presence of officials of line departments of both the districts in the conference hall of Bijni sub-divisional officer’s office wherein deputy commissioner, Chirang, Narendra Kumar Shah and deputy commissioner, Bongaigaon, Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya extended warm welcome to the team members and gave detailed reports on the damage caused by the floods, relief and rehabilitation measures, including rescue operation carried out by them during the recent flood situation through power point presentations.

Addressing the meeting, the team leader Manish Tiwari expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements made by both the district administrations in managing the floods in their jurisdiction and in providing basic amenities, including food, water and medical service etc. to the flood affected people.

The team members were from the ministries of finance, agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare, jal shakti, power, road transport and highways, besides rural development.