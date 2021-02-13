State Zoo black panthers for Ambani’s Jamnagar Zoo; Cong condemns

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: 40 years after the State Zoo may have two pairs of zebra from Israel, which might be shipped in by Reliance-owned Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom at Jamnagar in Gujarat in lieu of 2 black panthers from here, to which Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) reacted sharply.

The State Zoo is the one breeding centre of black panthers within the nation, Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden’s divisional forest officer (DFO) Tejas Mariswamy said.

“Under this exchange programme with Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom, a pair of black panthers have already been sent in January—under approval of the Central Zoo Authority like any other such exchange of animals between zoos in India,” Mariswamy said.

Mariswamy stated that a number of zoos need black panthers bred in Guwahati Zoo. “Last year we exchanged a black panther with Mysore zoo for an ostrich and before that exchanged another black panther with a giraffe in Ranchi zoo,” he said.

“We are constructing the enclosure for the zebra enclosure and we are expecting the zebras from Zoological Centre Tel-Aviv Ramat-Gan in Israel by April. Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom has taken the responsibility of transporting the animal to here. We will have zebras here after 40 years. We want to bring more and more exotic animals,” Mariswamy added.

In the final trade of animals between zoos, Guwahati just lately obtained a pair of Hoolock Gibbons from the Aizawl Zoo in trade for a tiger, which is able to despatched as quickly after the tiger enclosure within the Aizawl Zoo is constructed.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has condemned the transfer of two black panthers from State Zoo to a private zoo of Ambani Group of Business in Gujarat.

The State Zoo authority sent two black panthers to the private zoo at Jamnagar in January last, APCC spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said in a statement here on Saturday.

“It seems that even wild animals kept in captivity in zoos cannot escape from the tentacles of big corporate houses, as the recent ‘hush- hush’ transfer of two black panthers from the State Zoo in Guwahati to a zoo in Gujarat being set up by the Reliance group of the Ambanis has proved,” Sharma said.

While referring to the “hue and cry” over the transfer of three elephants from Assam to a temple in Gujarat a year back, the APCC said the two black panthers from the State Zoo were transferred to the zoo set up by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries at Jamnagar in a “secret manner”.

“Although a senior forest official claimed that the transfer was done as part of an exchange program under which the Jamnagar centre would help Assam acquire four zebras from Israel, the document produced by him did not mention any such exchange and only states that the animals were ‘acquisitioned’ for the purpose of ‘display’,” the statement further stated.

“There is no mention of any exchange of animals in the letter addressed to the PCCF (Wildlife) of Assam,” the statement said.

The APCC demanded an inquiry on the matter by the state government.

Raising question on the government, the statement said, “What was the official procedure followed? Can such transfer take place for ‘display?’ If they have been sent for ‘display’ are the black panthers being brought back to the zoo after ‘display’? How can any such transfer take place during pandemic situation?”

“It goes without saying that after the recent acquisitions by Reliance Industries of a large number of companies and entry into every business from telecom and entertainment to retail marketing, with the blessings of PM Modi, now even wild animals are not safe from its clutches,” it added.