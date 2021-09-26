Statehood martyrs got ex-gratia during BJP rule: Tuliram

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 25: The BJP in Karbi Anglong held a Peace and Development Rally for four Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituencies at Den Arong High School Playground under Nomati MAC constituency.

The Peace and Development Rally for Nomati, Mahamaya, Korkanthi and Socheng-Dhenta MAC constituencies was attended by chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang.

Attending as the chief guest, CEM Ronghang said, “The BJP government has granted ex-gratia to 200 families with Rs. 5 lakh each who were martyred during the Autonomous State movement including those of ASDC-CPI (ML).

“The ASDC and Congress ruled Council did not do that, but the BJP-led administration did. The families of 41 victims of communal clashes were also given ex-gratia of the same amount and roofing sheets to rebuild their houses.”

The CEM said that he had visited Murab, an interior and remote place where no CEM has ever visited in Chinthong MAC constituency in West Karbi Anglong.

MP Horensing Bey, attending the rally criticised the president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), Jones Ingti Kathar.

MP Bey said, “JI Kathar is misleading the educated youths. He made them parade shirtless in Diphu town and is like cancer to Karbi society. The new generation should not listen to him. His children are not made to go bare-bodied but he has made youths of the common people do so.”

In the BJP’s rally, a number of Opposition workers from Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Congress, APHLC and CPI (ML), including general secretary of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Central Committee, Samuel Ronghang joined the BJP.

President of BJP, East Karbi Anglong District Committee (EKADC), Dhansing Teron, MLAs, Bidya Sing Engleng, Darsing Ronghang and Rupsing Teron, deputy chairman of KAAC, Ritesh Enghee, executive members of KAAC, Prodip Rongpi, Mangal Sing Timung, Kache Rongpipi and Amarsing Tisso, secretary of ST Morcha, Assam Pradesh, Longsing Tokbi and others attended the rally.

On the way to the Peace and Development Rally, the CEM inaugurated the Mini Stadium Sports Complex at Rasinja Aklam, Dokmoka.

Earlier on Saturday morning, 23 former cadres of Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT) joined the BJP at the residence of CEM Ronghang.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.