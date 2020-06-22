State’s COVID-19 count jumps to 5,388

Railway officer, 18 army jawans, NHM staff among fresh 382 positive cases

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIPHU/ NAGAON, June 21: With 382 fresh cases during the last 24 hours, the state’s count on COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 5,388 on Sunday.

The state has recorded 5,006 cases till Saturday midnight.

Of 133 cases reported on Sunday, 73 were from Kamrup(M), 31 from Nagaon, 18 from Jorhat, 5 from Udalguri, 2 from Golaghat, 2 from Majuli and 1 each from Dhemaji and Tinsukia district.

The state has now 1,972 active positive cases. Nine people have died due to the disease so far, and three have migrated out of the state.

The recovery rate improved to nearly 63.2 per cent, with 202 more patients discharged on Sunday from various civil, district and model hospitals. Altogether 3,404 people have recovered so far, according the bulletin of National Health Mission (NHM), Assam.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the 12 laboratories of Assam has climbed to 2,88,306, the bulletin said.

A total of 38,568 people have been placed under institutional quarantine while 1,19,405 people have been placed under home quarantine till Sunday, it added.

Meanwhile, the Assam Targeted Surveillance Program (ATSP), which aims to conduct more than 50,000 random tests in a week, continued its endevour for the fifth day on Sunday.

“We aim to conduct more than 50,000 random tests in a week’s time, targeting vulnerable areas,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Under the programme, samples of people working in locations such as parking lots for trucks, loading and unloading centres, godowns, weigh bridges, roadside eateries will be collected and sent for examination. Employees in hotels, which are currently being used as institutional quarantine centres, will also be tested under ATSP, along with frontline workers.

The programme will also cover the family members and co-residents at homes of people who have been released from the institutional quarantine, he said, adding that the future course of action for containment of the pandemic shall be based on these test results.

The entire exercise is expected to be over by June 27 and shall involve deputy commissioners of each district who will ensure the availability of adequate facilities for the initiative, Sarma said.

As part of the efforts to facilitate sample examination without having to visit hospitals, some facilities have been identified by the health department, where swab collection will be carried out for free, he added.

Of 73 people tested positive in Kamrup Metro, there was an IRTS officer Aneet Dulat principal chief commercial manager (PCCM) of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) and his son.

Three police personnel of Panbazaar Police Station have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city. Of them, two constables and a home guard.

They were detected with COVID-19 while swabs of all the staff of the police station were tested. Earlier, a probationary sub-inspector (SI) of the police station had tested positive for coronavirus. The police officer was deployed at various containment zones in the city.

A constable from 8th APBN of Assam Police was also found positive for COVID-19.

A total of 178 areas have been declared as containment zones in the Guwahati city, of them the containment zone order has been lifted from 37 areas till Friday.

11 more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong combine. 6 positive cases were reported from West Karbi Anglong. They are Narad Chauhan (45), Debendra Choudhury (45), Munna Yadav (19), Abhijit Sangma (21), Ajay Sangma (21) and Srikanata Das (26). 5 are from Karbi Anglong.

With the latest number the infections in the COVID-19 has reached 155, 69 active, 64 recovered and 2 deceased.

West Karbi district administration has declared five more containment Zones all under Kheroni police station on June Sunday. The containment zones are Belbari No. 1, Majbasti, Diklem Bangali Basti, Purona Basti and Horu Matikhola.

37 more people, including 18 army personnel of Misa Military Camp in Nagaon district tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of the positive cases in the district to 454.

On June 16, three army personnel from the camp tested positive. They were on leave and joined at Misa recently after staying long at their respective homes. They were being quarantined at the camp itself and when they tested positive on Sunday, they were immediately shifted to Tezpur army base hospital.

Five more health workers have tested positive for COVID-19. The five employees of National Health Mission (NHM) in Udalguri district have been detected with COVID-19 on Sunday.

Following that the office of NHM in Udalguri town has been declared as containment zone. The employees have been shifted to COVID-19 Hospital.

30 more fresh COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases have been detected in Hailakandi on Sunday, taking the total tally to 208.

Health authorities here disclosed that Biswajit Das (35), Nipa Das (32), Dhairya Das(3 months), Biraj Das(2), Saidul Islam Barbhuiya(23), Ruhul Hussain Barbhuiya(20), Anamul Hoque Barbhuiya(26), Zakir Hussain Mazumder(24), Rizma Begum Barbhuiya(22), Mastak Ahmad Barbhuiya(21), Jabed Ahmad Barbhuiya(22), Akmal Hussain Laskar(23), Rahimuddin Laskar(26), Saidul Hussain Choudhury(21), Majibuddin Mazumder(25), Abul Hussain Mazumder(21), Saharul Islam Laskar(25), Jiabuddin(32), Noor Ahmad Khan(23), Alamin Bhar Barbhuiya(19), Jiabur Rahman Laskar(21), Wahiduzzaman Choudhury(22), Anowar Hussain(29), Saddam Hussain Mazarbhuiya(26), Saddam Hussain(28), Joshimuddin Laskar(20), Nazmul Hussain Laskar(23), Abdul Mannan Mazarbhuiya(22), Abdulla Hussain Choudhury(22) and Kalimuddin Mira(21), have all tested positive.

Of the 30 COVID-19 infected, 10 were under quarantine centre at Joymangal High School, 11 at B.Ed College quarantine centre, one at Nahaz Hotel quarantine centre, one at Govt VM HS School and seven persons under home quarantine at Monacherra Bosti, Dinanathpur Part II, Samarikona Lalpool and Dhonipur Part I.