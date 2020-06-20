State’s COVID-19 count set to cross 5,000-mark

Ruckus at Darrang quarantine centre; man without travel history tests positive in Nagaon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 19: The state’s COVID-19 figure has gone up to 4,904 with report of 43 new cases during the last 24 hours.

The figure was 4,861 till Thursday night. With discharge of 218 patients from various hospitals, the total number of discharged patients mounted to 3,066. With this, the state has now 1,826 active COVID-19 patients.

Of the 43 cases, 20 were reported from Kamrup(M), 8 from Nagaon, 6 from Udalguri, 3 from Cachar, 3 from Majuli, 2 from Sonitpur and 1 was reported from Lakhimpur district.

In view of rapid increases of the number of positive cases, the state health and family welfare department has intensified COVID-19 testing on a war footing. The health team has conducted more than 12 thousand tests on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 tests in the State now stands at 2,58,797.

The situation in Guwahati is worse with 118 containment zones being declared by Kamrup Metro district administration.

Five members of the same family have tested positive for COVID-19 at Jaymati Nagar, Pandu in Guwahati. First, Manik Paul, a vegetable seller had tested positive for COVID-19. Following that four other members of his family also tested positive.

“Manik Paul used to sell clothes at fancy Bazaar. After lockdown, he started selling vegetables in our area. All the family members of Paul tested COVID-19 positive,” said a local resident.

According to reports, another person from the same area has been found COVID-19 positive. He also came into contact with Manik.

It has been suspected that many people might have come into contact with the vegetable vendor.

A man identified as Sujit Ray has tested positive for COVID-19 in Basistha Borpathar area of Guwahati during his home quarantine period. But to utter surprise, the family members of the patient used to sell milk in the area till Friday morning.

According to reports, Sujit returned from Bihar on June 11. He was under home quarantine after his arrival in Guwahati. However, the family members of the patient used to sell milk in the area posing serious threats to the public health. There are 11 members in the family.

“They are not cooperating with the authorities. Even they abuse the local people when we ask them to follow rules. The family continued to sell milk till this morning,” said a local resident.

Ruckus at quarantine centre in Darrang

Police had to resort to baton charge after more than 300 boarders at Dalgaon Rohinikash Model School Quarantine Centre in Darrang district created an unruly situation on Friday morning.

The boarders came out of the quarantine centre complaining about the quality of morning tea served to them. They also assaulted the food providers.

“Police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to control them,” said an official.

On the other hand, two men named Zakir Hussain and Baharul Islam fled from a quarantine centre in Hailakandi district and visited several shops of the area.

Later Hailakandi Police apprehended and brought them back to the quarantine centre.

“We have been doing contact tracing. We will quarantine all of them,” said an office.

10 more test positive in Nagaon

10 people, including two health workers of Nagaon district tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 498.

A man with no travel history has tested COVID-19 positive in Nagaon district. The man identified as Kankan Mudoi had visited several hospitals and laboratories in the town.

Mudoi who was suffering from Jaundice visited Nagaon Civil Hospital. He went to Bhaskar lab of the town for some tests. The patient also consulted with doctors at Panacea Diagnostic and Clinic.

Later the man was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of G. D. Hospital and Research Centre. He has been found COVID-19 positive in this hospital.

Meanwhile, Nagaon health department has made arrangements to shift the patient to another hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

3 new containment, buffer zones come up in Hailakandi

Following detection of new COVID-19 positive cases under home quarantine in the district on Thursday, three more containment zones have been declared by the district administration to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

In separate orders issued to this effect on Thursday evening, District Magistrate, Megh Nidhi Dahal asked Superintendent of Police, Pabindra Kumar Nath to seal all exit and entry points of containment zones along with buffer zones viz., Appin Part II under Katlicherra revenue circle, Koya tea estate, Junglee Tilla under Lala circle and Pakua Punjee, Charibag (West) under Katlicherra revenue circle with immediate effect until further orders.

Of the five infected persons under home quarantine, three have been shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital last evening. Minor boy Rohit Nath, aged only 2 and his mother Sudipta Nath, 21, and another minor girl Ayesha Begum Laskar, aged only 2, have been admitted at SMC&H while husband-wife duo Sujit Hazra, 26, and Bharti Hazra, 19, at the SK Roy designated COVID-19 Civil Hospital here.

14 more fresh COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases were detected in Hailakandi on Thursday, taking the total tally to 170.

Health authorities here disclosed that Muna Das (27), Rohit Nath (2), Gautam Tantri Paul (23), Atiqur Rohman Barbhuiya (23), Porimol Ray (49), Rahuluddin Choudhury (19), Mohibur Rahman Laskar (19), Ayesha Begum (2), Sujit Hazra (26), Ripon Ahmad Mazarbhuiya (20), Kabir Hussain (23), Bharti Hazra (19), Sudipta Nath (21) and Zakir Hussain Laskar (19), have all tested positive. Barring two from Thane, Maharashtra, the rest have travel history to Bangalore.