State’s COVID-19 tally nearly doubled in a week, figure touches 2,565

92 fresh cases reported, 48 discharged

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI / DIPHU/ NAGAON, June 7: With 92 fresh COVID-19 positive cases the number of cases in the state has nearly doubled in a week from 1,339 on May 31 to 2,565 on Sunday night.

“The state health and family welfare department has so far tested 1,53,326 samples for COVID-19. Of them 1,42,192 turned negative. After 615 patients were discharged from various hospitals, the state has 1,943 active cases,” a bulletin of national Health Mission (NHM) said here Sunday evening.

The number of cases in the state has recorded a steep increase since inter-state movement began on May 4.

“Alert ~ 92 new #COVID19+ cases 39 Hojai, 24 Dhubri, 10 Nagaon, 7 Golaghat, 6 Majuli, 5 Lakhimpur, 1 Dhemaji. Total cases 2565, Recovered 588, Active cases 1970,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet at 1.15 pm on Sunday.

COVID-19 cases have been reported from all the districts, with Hojai, Dhubri, Kamrup (Metro) and Golaghat leading the tally.

Altogether, 74 travellers have so far tested COVID-19 positive, including 30 air passengers from Kuwait, since flight operations resumed on May 25.

29 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karbi Anglong.

“#Covid19 Alert 29 new #covid positive cases on people of Karbi Anglong. Confirmed cases 52: West Karbi Anglong 13, Karbi Anglong 39. Recovered 1. Active 51, Deceased: Nil,” Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said in a tweet on Sunday.

All the cases were reported from institutional facilities. 15 cases were from Bahani Adarsha Girls Hostel Quarantine Centre, Bakalia, 5 from Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Workshop Quarantine Centre, 5 from Farmers Growth Centre Quarantine Centre, 2 from JNV Girls Hostel Quarantine Centre and 2 cases were reported from Rain in Hotel Quarantine Centre, Bokajan.

10 fresh positive patients were reported from various quarantine centres in Nagaon.

They have been identified as: Imdadul Islam, Faruk Ahmed, Abhijit Bora, Jiauddin, Muksidul Islam, Sofikul Islam, Mubarak Hussain, Mirajul Islam, Umar Faruk and Faridul Islam.

As many as 100 positive patients in Nagaon Civil Hospital and 15 patients in Jugijan model hospital are still undergoing treatment.

13 more fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Hailakandi district on Sunday, taking the total tally to 72.

Health authorities disclosed that all the 13 infected persons have been in institutional quarantine centres.

Among those infected are Burhanuddin Barbhuiya, 20, Kamrul Islam Mazumder, 23, Sarim Ahmed Barbhuiya, 28, Abu Hanifa Mazarbhuiya, 24, Somiruddin Laskar, 18, Baharul Mazumder, 35, Johorul Alom Laskar, 26, Tahir Hussain Barbhuiya, 31, Amiruddin Barbhuiya, 33, Jabed Ahmed Barbhuiya, 24, Joynal Hasan Laskar, 20, Jahirul Islam Choudhury, 26 and Aklasuddin Barbhuiya, 21.

Of the 13 COVID-19 infected persons, seven were housed in Jamira MV School quarantine centre, five in JNV and one in DIET quarantine centres. They have been shifted to the SK Roy Civil Hospital.

Of the 2,166 swab samples taken, 1,604 have turned out to be negative. Results of 430 swab samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, 48 more patients were discharged on Sunday after they tested negative for the disease twice, taking the number of those cured to 615.

Of the 27 discharged patients, 13 are from Silchar Medical College Hospital, five from Hailakandi Civil Hospital, four from Diphu Medical College and Hospital, two from Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, two from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and one from Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh.