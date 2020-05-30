State’s COVID tally touches 1024

6 air passengers among 168 fresh cases reported

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 29: The state witnessed largest spike of 168 COVID-19 positive cases on Friday taking the total number of positive cases to 1024.

This is the largest number of positive cases reported in a single day ever since the first case was reported on March 28.

“Alert ~ 89 new cases of #COVID19+ 30 Kamrup, 17 Tinsukia, 14 Guwahati, 14 Dhubri, 10 Cachar, 4 Dhemaji,” the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet at 9.40 pm on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 11 are from Kamrup M, 8 from Hojai, 16 from Golaghat, 6 from Karimganj, 2 from Lakhimpur, 2 each from Cachar, Hailakandi and Karbi Anglong, 11 from Goalpara, 3 each from Nalbari and Tinsukia, 2 from Dibrugarh, 1 each from Kamrup, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Dhubri district.

The identity of one patient is yet to be ascertained, Sarma said in another tweet.

“Alert ~ 25 new cases of #COVID19+ 11 Kamrup M, 8 Hojai, 6 air traveller , Total cases 935 Recovered 109, Active cases 819, Deaths 04, Update 6:20 pm / May 29 / Day’s total as of now 55,” Sarma tweeted at 6.20 pm.

30 fresh cases have been reported in the morning hours. Of them, 16 are from Golaghat, 6 from Karimganj, 2 from Lakhimpur, 2 from Cachar, 2 from Hailakandi and 2 from Karbi Anglong.”

“Alert ~ 24 new cases of #COVID19+ 11 Goalpara, 3 Nalbari, 3 Tinsukia, 2 Dibrugarh, 1 each from Kamrup, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong & Dhubri. 1 to ascertain,” the minister tweeted late Thursday night.

Of the fresh cases reported on Friday, six are air travellers.

A 42-year-old woman with no travel history has tested COVID-19 positive at Digboi in Tinsukia district. The woman has been identified as Santana Das, a resident of Muliabari.

The family members of Santana Das claimed that she had her morning walks regularly. She also purchased vegetables from door-to-door delivery men.

Santana Das did not come into contact with anyone else.

The woman is currently being treated at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

Most of the recent COVID-19 cases in Assam have been reported among the returnees from other states. At such a time the source of infection of Santana Das has become a matter of concern for the local residents of Digboi as well as the government authorities.

In Jorhat district, three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of active cases in Jorhat Medical College and Hospital to 52.

Five persons who had earlier tested positive have been released.

Out of the three persons who tested positive on Friday, one was from Tinsukia district, one from Sivasagar district and one from Majuli district.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A. Korati informed that all had been asymptomatic and had earlier tested negative but had remained in quarantine as they had come into contact with a positive patient.

Korati informed that first case tested positive was Diganta Gogoi, 27 years, male of Tinsukia, who returned from Telangana on May 22. She stated that the second positive case was Suraj Thapa 23 years, male of Sivasagar, another returnee from West Bengal on May 22.

Korati said that the third person tested positive was Joseph Pagag, 23years, male from Majuli who returned from Telangana on May 23 and was under quarantine.

Korati said that total positive cases of Jorhat is 11 with seven active. She further stated that 30 positive patients of Golaghat, six of Sivasagar, seven of Tinsukia and two from Majuli were undergoing treatment at JMCH.

Meanwhile, since May 6 till Friday altogether 4,664 people arrived here from outside the State after getting screened at the Zonal Screening Centre of Jorhat at Kakodunga outskirts here, the DC further informed.

Meanwhile, six COVID-19 patients have been discharged from GMCH here on Friday after they tested negative twice.

In Hailakandi district, two persons have tested positive in Hailakandi district on Friday.

Health authorities informed that one Aksar Ahmed Choudhury, 30 years, with travel history to Delhi and Rinku Suklabaidya, 29 years, with travel history to Chennai tested COVID-19 positive. Choudhury and Suklabaidya, who arrived here on Tuesday, were put under institutional quarantine at DIET and PK Girls’ HS School respectively. They have been shifted to the isolation ward of SK Roy Civil Hospital.

Earlier, a COVID-19 infected youth named Jakaria Ahmed Mazumder, 19 years, was shifted from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya quarantine centre situated at Monacherra to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on May 22. He had arrived here by train from Hyderabad on May 20.

Meanwhile, Twenty-two patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery — 12 from the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital and 3 from the Silchar Medical College Hospital and one from Jorhat Medical College Hospital, Six patients were discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday. The number of recoveries in the state rose to 125.

