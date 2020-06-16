State’s development not possible sans rural development: Doley

Officers, employees will have to bear, if MGNREGA salaries are not paid in time

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: “Development of the state is not possible without development of the rural areas,” minister of state for panchayat and rural development Naba Kumar Doley said while stressing on implementation of MGNREGA scheme to strengthen the rural economy by creating job avenue for the rural youth.

Doley was reviewing the progress of various rural development schemes in a meeting at Bangabhaban Auditorium in Silchar on Monday.

“The responsibility and importance of the panchayat and rural development department is immense so the MGNREGA project should be implemented in a very planned and effective manner along with other projects to strengthen the state’s economy,” Doley said.

He said that all the people who are unemployed in the rural areas should be prepared for employment through MGNREGA and arrangements should be made to provide jobs to the aspirants by creating job awareness among the people.

The minister directed that the steps taken by the department to collect information from the people who have already returned to their respective villages from different places have been completed and they should be engaged in MGNREGA, PMYG and 14th Finance Commission as per their convenience.

He also directed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Cachar Zilla Parshid and deputy commissioner of Cachar to supervise the process in this regard. He also directed to take steps to ensure 50% participation of women in MGNERAGA work.

The minister further directed the officials to complete the projects already under MGNERAGA within next one month.

Urging the officials to complete the bank account verification process of the beneficiaries in the coming days along with ensuring timely payment of wages, Doley warned that if the wages are not paid on time, the officers and employees will have to bear it from their salaries as compensation.

In order to ensure payment of these wages within the next 15 days, the minister directed to comply with the 65% and 60% ratio of natural resource management and agro-based projects in taking up the project so that there would be no difficulty in obtaining capital from Government of India for procurement of the materials.

The meeting also discussed in detail the work done by the department on other projects such as Prime Minister Housing Scheme, Grameen PMAYG, State Social Assistance Project, NSAP, Fourteenth finance Commission, Panchayat’s own revenue collection system, Assam State Livelihood Campaign, AHRLM’s works were also reviewed.

In the meeting, principal secretary (P&RD) Dr. JB Ekka presented detailed information about the implementation of rural development projects in the district.

On the basis of this, the minister directed to complete the implementation of various projects as soon as possible. He also has set a time to complete the unfinished works.

He directed the deputy commissioner to take steps to provide land to the landless by completing the necessary formalities within the next two months. He also directed to pay 95 days wages to the beneficiaries under MGNERAGA within next 15 days.

On the other hand, the panchayat of the district has taken a fruitful project under the 14th finance Commission and directed to make full use of this capital within the next three months.

Meanwhile, the minister directed the District magistrate and CEO to open the remaining bank accounts of the SHGs under ASRLM and directed all the village panchayats to immediately implement the instructions already given for the purchase of 2000 masks.

The meeting was attended by forest minister Parimal Shuklavaidya, MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, deputy speaker of Assam Legislative assembly, Aminul Haque Laskar and all the MLAs of the district.

Cachar Zila Parshid chairman Amitabh Rai, Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli, Cachar Zila Parishad CEO Dipshikha Dey were also present in the meeting.

Later, Doley also reviewed the rural development programmes with a high level team of officials at DC’s conference hall in Hailakandi on Monday evening.

Reviewing the rural development schemes with the district administration, CEO, Zilla Parishad, BDOs and circle officers, Doley said the prime focus of the government is to rehabilitate the migrant workers coming back to the state and asked the administration and officials of the department concerned to provide job card within seven days and also ensure payment within the stipulated 15 days’ timeframe.

Doley also asked the officials to ensure that while economic activities go hand in hand with the COVID-19 pandemic, physical distancing, wearing of masks and personal hygiene have to be maintained to keep the virus at bay.