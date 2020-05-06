State’s first COVID-19 patient discharged from SMCH

28 CRPF personnel from Assam fighting COVID-19 in Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 6: Two more COVID-19 patients, including the first patient from Karimganj were discharged from hospital on Wednesday after their swab samples tested negative for coronavirus.

“Glad to share that two more #COVID19 patients, Jalaluddin (1st patient) & Motiur Tarapdar, have been discharged from SMCH & MMCH respectively, after three consecutive negative tests,” Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Now the number of active cases in Assam is 9, with total 44 positive cases so far,” Sarma tweeted.

The 52-year-old Jamaluddin hails from Badarpur in Karimganj district tested positive for coronavirus on March 31. Jamaluddin was an attendee of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in South Delhi.

On Tuesday, two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state. The first case was reported from Goalpara which is already a containment zone. The second case was reported from Kokrajhar who had a travel history to Cooch Behar in West Bengal

With the lapse of 28 days since the last tested COVID-19 positive case and no report of any severe acute respiratory infections or influenza like illnesses, the Hailakandi district administration has lifted the containment and buffer zone tags from Borjurai village under the Hailakandi revenue circle with immediate effect.

In an order issued to this effect on Wednesday, the district magistrate-cum-chairperson of the district disaster management authority, Keerthi Jalli stated that the withdrawal of containment zone and seven-km periphery buffer zone from Borjurai village has been done in view of completion of 28 days since the last tested positive case and no report of any severe acute respiratory infections or influenza like illnesses.

The order stated that the decision has been taken in compliance with the updated Containment Plan of the ministry of health and family welfare.

It further stated following the withdrawal of the containment zone and buffer zone tags from Borjurai, the village is ‘subject to same restrictions as it exists in other parts of the district’.

Borjurai was placed under containment zone with a buffer zone of seven-km radius close to midnight of April 7 following the detection of a COVID-19 positive case. The 65-year-old COVID-19 infected patient later died at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on April 10.

Meanwhile, 28 CRPF personnel from Assam tested positive for COVID-19 positive in New Delhi and are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

According to the report 137 personnel of 31st Battalion of CRPF based in Mayur Vihar are fighting with the killer disease in the national capital.

The Mayur Vihar CRPF camp had turned into a COVID-19 hotspot after there was a rapid rise in the number of positive cases.

The 28 CRPF personnel from Assam are: Debajit Barua (34, Jorhat), Ankur Nath (25, Baksa), Ranbir Limbu (38, Udalguri), PC Das (37, Nalbari), Tankeswar Bora (34, Dibrugarh), Bipul Rajbongshi (36, Rangia), Mukesh Kalita (37, Darrang), Manik Pathak (47, Baksa), Sayan Nath(33, Hailakandi), Azhar Ali (36, Baksa), Khaja Mainuddin (39, Bongaigaon), Dhrubajyoti Saikia (35, Lakhimpur), Pankaj Nath (37, Morigaon), Ratneswar Kachari (40, Baksa), Sujit Nath (49, Cachar), R Musahary (42, Kokrajhar), Gyanjit Lahon (38, Sonitpur), Dipak Rajok (32, Karbi Anglong), Bhadreswar Nath (52, Nagaon), Pankaj Gohain (42, Sivsagar), Jiten Nath (33, Bongaigaon), Satish Ramchiary (42, Baksa), Girendra Das (40, Nalbari), Diganta Mazumder (36, Barpeta), Sushil Saikia (26, Karbi Anglong), Rijumohan Medhi (36, Barpeta), K K Nath (53, Cachar) and Kumud Kalita (36, Kamrup).

Notably, CRPF SI Ikramul Hussain who tested COVID-19 positive on April 24 passed away at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on April 28.