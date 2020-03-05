Statue of iconic leader PA Sangma unveiled in Tura

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, March 4: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled the statue of the iconic leader of Northeast and former Lok Sabha speaker Purno Agitok Sangma in the premises of the PA Sangma Stadium at Dakopgre in Tura on Wednesday.

Sangma also joined other dignitaries including widow of PA Sangma, Soradini K Sangma; power minister James Sangma, Tura MP Agatha K Sangma, PWD (building) minister Comingone Ymbon, commerce minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar and a host of MLAs, MDCs from Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills to lay the foundation of PA Sangma Integrated Sports Complex.

Wednesday also marked the 4th death anniversary of PA Sangma. “He was the voice of One Northeast who represented the aspirations of our people from the region. His ideals continue to inspire us as we carry forward his vision for our State and our nation,” the chief minister said in his address.

The PA Sangma Integrated Sports Complex is funded by the Centre and the Meghalaya government. “This is a first of its kind stadium in Meghalaya and the Northeast which will be dedicated wholly for football and football players of the state, fulfilling the dream of the Late Purno A Sangma who believed in bringing out and nurturing the best of people’s abilities. Dedicated to the people he worked relentlessly for,” the chief minister added.

Alongside the football field a multi-purpose indoor stadium will be built comprising of basketball, volleyball, table tennis, swimming pool and facilities for various other indoor games including a parking space facilitating for about 400 to 500 vehicles at the venue, he informed. He also informed that the Integrated Sports Complex is being constructed at the cost of INR 125 crore partially funded both by the Centre and Meghalaya government prior to the hosting of National Games in 2022 by the state.

While speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also informed that the four laning of Paikan-Tura-Dalu road along with Tura bypass will be a major economic corridor that will facilitate connectivity between India-Bangladesh-Bhutan-Nepal with potential exports through the Chittagong port to the rest of the world.

Sangma said that keeping the vision of late PA Sangma in mind, Tura MP Agatha K. Sangma had proposed this lane to be taken up as a four-lane highway. “I’m happy to announce that I recently got a call from the Union government who informed me that they are considering the proposal and have agreed in principle to take up the road as a four-lane highway including a bypass road. I thank our MP for the initiative taken by her to this end,” he added. He also informed that in tourism sector this financial year is very crucial as govt has planned to have a project worth 700 crores that will develop rural and sustainable tourism in Meghalaya through the New Development Bank or the bank of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).