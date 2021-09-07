STEM+E club for girls inaugurated in KV Khanapara 

‘Women need Science. Science needs Women’

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: A student club for girls at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara was inaugurated on Monday by a top scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The objective of the club is to engage and inspire girls of Classes 8, 9 and 10, so that more and more girls enter STEM+E subjects in Class 11 and also to motivate girls of classes 11 & 12 to continue with STEM+E subjects with more confidence. The STEM+E club for girls was inaugurated by Shilpi Soni, scientist/ engineer-SG and group head, ARTG.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, principal, KV Khanapara presided over the event.

Monday’s programme was initiated by Navaneeta Bhattacharyya, teacher in charge of KVK. The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Sanjay Kumar.

He declared the establishment of STEM+E club for girls at KVK. He too noted that though girls outnumber boys in primary and secondary classes but girls are less compared to boys in STEM+E courses in higher secondary. The chief guest of the event Shilpi Soni, a senior scientist from ISRO, congratulated Hibah Ihsan Muhammad for taking the initiative of setting up of STEM+E club for girls and coordinating with the ISRO and appreciated the principal and teachers for supporting students to form this club on promoting girls in STEM+E fields.

During inaugural session of STEM+E club for girls by KV, Soni spoke about the importance of science & technology in the overall nation building process. She emphasised the significant role and need of girls & women in the technology domain to entrust the young minds to shoulder the nation’s responsibility overcoming all the gender biases & breaking the glass ceiling but first within their own minds.

“We females form 50% of the world in terms of population but we also need to aspire, stand up, push the boundaries, share the major responsibilities and contribute towards making the world an equitable place for mankind with sustainable development.”

In her presentation Shilpi Soni has noted that women are 30% in under graduation and 18% in graduation but in careers women are only 8% with less than 0.1% only in top leadership positions. She has listed a number of reasons on the importance of women in STEM+E viz., employment potential for STEM talent, wide range of career options, opportunities for technological innovations and entrepreneurship culture. The question and answer session garnered a good response from the students.

Hibah Ihsan Muhammad, founder captain of STEM+E club for girls in her welcome address noted that science, technology, engineering and mathematics with the added career option of entrepreneurship are changing the world in all spheres including the way we live, work and think. “We are in the era of the fourth Industrial Revolution with cutting edge technologies of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, nanotechnology, biotechnology, etc.” STEM based jobs represent higher income. The Constitution of India assures equality of men and women. However, women are not equally represented in STEM+E field both in education and in employment, having implications on their income and empowerment to accomplish their aspirations. She has also noted that as per 2021 UNESCO Science Report, globally, women make up only 33.3% of researchers.

It is widely reported that in India, 43% STEM grads are women but only 14% are employed as scientists & engineers. She emphasised that the equal participation of women in STEM & Entrepreneurship will bring a positive socio- economic transformation of our great country. “Women need Science. Science needs Women”. She assured that under the guidance of the principal, STEM+E club will encourage, inspire and coach girls of Classes 8, 9 and 10 to opt for STEM+E subjects in higher secondary.

HSTA, Space Application Centre, ISRO, Ahmedabad chaired the event as a chief guest.

The event was organised by STEM+E Club for Girls with the initiative of founder captain Hibah Ihsan Muhammad, Class 12 under the guidance of the principal and teachers.

The event was a huge success with the active participation of students and teachers. The principal of KVK appreciated Babu Ram, vice principal, Navaneeta Bhattacharyya, teacher in charge of KVK and Hibah Ihsan for the initiative.

Shivangi Sankarshan, Class 11 expressed sincere gratitude to Shilpi Soni for her inspiring talk and for the enriching interaction with the girl students and teachers. She extended her vote of thanks to Dr. K Sivan, chairman, ISRO & secretary, Dept. of Space; Dr. R Uma Maheswaran, scientific secretary, ISRO; Imtiaz Khan, scientist, group director, HSFC, ISRO; Dr. VM Chowdary, DGM, Regional Remote Sensing Centre-North ISRO and Sudheer Kumar, director, capacity building program office for facilitating the event and for steering it to success.

