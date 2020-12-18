Stir for removal of non-tribals from KAAC poll rolls

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 18: Demanding creation of Traditional Village Council (TVC), removal of names of non-tribal voters from KAAC voter list, the 24+ organisation has taken out a protest rally from Semsing Sing Ingti Memorial Park to Diphu market on Friday.

The organisation demanded framing of new rules under para-2 (7) & 20 of the Sixth Schedule and formation of Autonomous Council Election Commission by rejecting the State Election Commission (SEC) for holding election to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The Gauhati High Court has ordered to frame new rules for conducting of elections to KAAC, which is yet to be followed by the council.

The organisation also demanded for new and indigenous KAAC rule as per the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, cancellation of Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act 1886 and restoration of Traditional Customary Law under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Participating in the protest, 24+ convenor Ratan Terang said, “New rules should have been made but it has not been done by the council. Now, they are going to create Village Council. We don’t need Village Council, we want Traditional Village Council here as per the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. We are ready to go for more protest.”

A large number of people participated in the protest-cum-procession.