Stolen Scorpio seized, 2 held

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 19: Police recovered a stolen Scorpio car on Friday evening and arrested two in this connection.

Led by Manja police station OC Jitumoni Deka, police were carrying out naka checking at Manja Dimapur road. They came upon a white Scorpio car No HR 83 6009, and on suspicion examined the documents and questioned the occupants. The police found that the engine number did not match that on the car.

Two were arrested in this connection. They are Muhammad Hanif Shah, Manipur, Thoubal district, Kakching police station and Wasim Khan, Kakta Khuman village Manipur, Bisnupur district, Moirang police station. A Case (no. 379/411/468 U/s 32/20 IPC) has been registered in this connection. They were presented in Diphu court on Saturday.

The car is from Haryana and was stolen from Delhi which was being taken to Manipur.