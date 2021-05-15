Stone carrying dumper breaks into house  

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 14: On Friday around 2:00 pm a fully loaded stone carrying dumper broke into premises of one Kartik Acharjee (61) situated near NH 153 Tikak Kali Bari under Ledo police outpost of Margherita Region.

Kartik Acharjee claimed that the vehicle entered the premises when he was standing near the Verandah and suddenly a fully loaded stone carrying dumper entered his boundary and damaged fencing and other materials.

The vehicle carrying stone bearing registration number AS06BC5758 belonged to S Hussain of Phillobari and brought the stones from Suchitra Stone Crusher owned by DK Das of Ledo.

Meanwhile Kartik Acharjee has lodged an FIR against the vehicle owner and further investigation is going on.

It may be mentioned that by taking the advantage of night curfew hundreds of trucks and dumpers carrying stones, Sand and Coal ply at NH 153 Margherita which has created disturbances at Margherita Sub Division.

Conscious section people have appealed to Margherita Administration(C) and Margherita police to take stringent action against the traders.