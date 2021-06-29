Stone crusher of NN Constructions pollute river

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, June 28: A stone crusher belonging to NN Constructions in Hawaipur in West Karbi Anglong is allegedly polluting the water and air of the area. The locals complained that the stone crusher situated in the middle of Thakurbari village under Kheroni police station is a source of noise, smoke and dust which has polluted the drinking water and affected the crops.

Locals claimed that NN Constructions has been intimated about the problem repeatedly, but no action is taken. A protest is likely to be organised by a student organisation and locals soon.