‘Stop coal mining in KA or face stir’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 22: Disobai Youth and Welfare Society (DYWS) on Tuesday said it will go for an agitation against the government if the latter fails to stop illegal coal mining in Karbi Anglong, which has an adverse impact on jhum cultivation in the hill district causing immense hardship to the people dependent on it.

The organisation also questioned the role of Hill Areas Development (HAD) minister Sum Ronghang in checking illegal mining of coals in Karbi hills and asked why he is pretending to be deaf.

“Shifting cultivation called jhum, is under stress because of illegal coal mining in Karbi Anglong, especially in Disobai and Langmili areas causing immense hardship to the jhumias,” the DYWS alleged.

“The illegal mining of coal and its transportation by coal mafia in Disobai, Langmili and Silveta is unfortunate as the people of Disobai and Langmili make a livelihood by jhum cultivation. The unabated illegal coal mining and its transportation by the coal mafia has pervaded the area with dust and smell which caused health problems,” DYWS said.

“We do not condone illegal activity. Although, Disobai, Langmili has a forest beat office but the forest department has done nothing and has not investigated the same which is surprising. We want to ask, why the big shots in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has not been able to shut it down,” the release said.

The forest department should do its job and stop the illegal mining of coal and its transportation. The organisation said that if the illegal activity is not stopped they will have to agitate.