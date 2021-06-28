Stop payments to Anganwadi, Asha workers not taking jab without genuine reason: Barua 

Chief secretary reviews Covid and flood situation in Barpeta

HT Correspondent

Barpeta, June 27: Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua on Sunday asked the Barpeta district administration to adopt a “targeted approach” towards vaccination where all frontline workers and persons coming in contact with masses are accorded priority. Barua was in Barpeta on Sunday to chair a review meeting at deputy commissioner’s Conference Hall, where he took stock of the current Covid and flood scenario of the district.

Highlighting on testing and vaccination as the only two ways of controlling the Covid pandemic, Barua said the administration needed to have a “vision plan” and “roadmap” in prioritising vaccination for those categories of persons who were the most vulnerable.

He stressed on the immediate need to vaccinate all Anganwadi workers and helpers in the district and persons working in child care centres. He also asked the health department to ramp up vaccination in tea garden areas.

“The remuneration of those anganwadi worker-helpers and Asha worker-supervisors who have not taken vaccines without any genuine reason, may be stopped for time being,” he said.

“You will have to have a vision plan and roadmap for vaccination. Firstly, categorise people on the basis of vulnerability and have a targeted approach in vaccinating those who were the most vulnerable. Those who come in contact with masses, like health workers, police, anganwadi workers, should be accorded priority; otherwise they might end up as super-spreaders,” said Barua. Refusing covid vaccine by the govt. servants will be taken seriously by govt., he said.

With regards to testing, Barua instructed the health department to scale-up RT-PCR testing in the district. He also stressed on the need for strict and compulsory testing of passengers arriving by trains in the district. He also further reviewed the availability of beds and oxygen cylinders in hospitals and Covid care centres (CCCs).

Reviewing the flood situation in the district Barua asked the administration to ensure social distancing was adhered to in relief camps.

He said, if need be; more relief camps should be readied this time around in the district in view of the Covid pandemic. He also instructed the administration to guarantee that flood-affected people get required and adequate relief material.

Sunday’s meeting was also attended by Partha Mazamder, secretary, social welfare department, Tej Prasad Bhusal, DC, Barpeta, Diganta Das, and others were also present on the occasion.