Storm wreaks havoc in Jorhat, 40 villages affected

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 10: A storm which lashed Jorhat on Thursday night has wreaked havoc in several areas of the district.

An official of the district administration stated that several poles had been uprooted and that there was power outages in several areas.

Power which was disrupted at about midnight is yet to be restored at the Rajabari and Cinnamara areas till Friday evening.

Damodar Batman, additional district commissioner, said that the damage had been minor and that tin roofs of a few houses and sheds made of bamboo or wood had been blown off. Several large trees have also been uprooted.

Barman further said that 4,019 families spread over 60 villages under five revenue circles of Jorhat district had been affected.

As per the assessment report 704 houses had been partially damaged and 100 houses had been fully damaged. Two irrigation pump houses at Chenijan had also been damaged.

There have been reports that the Murmuria tea garden area under Uttar Garmur Bagisa Gaon Panchayat has been the most badly affected by the storm with around 100 houses being damaged.” A villager said that at a time when resources are low in the village following the lockdown this storm had compounded matters. He hoped that the district administration would provide some relief to the affected families and make arrangements for repairing the houses badly damaged.