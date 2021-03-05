Straight Cong-BJP duel likely in Thowra constituency

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 4: The 107 Thowra Legislative Assembly segment under Jorhat parliamentary constituency is in all likelihood will have the BJP and Congress battling against the same candidates from 2016 elections-Kushal Duwori of the ruling BJP and Sushanta Borgohain of the Congress.

In 2016 assembly elections, Kushal Duwori got 41,560 votes, Sushanta Borgohain managed to get 40,334 votes while Kushal Borgohain of the CPI got 2066 votes only.

But Kushal Duwori has long been facing a big challenge from his own wife Dipika Duwori who is campaigning as a candidate and has reportedly witnessed massive support from the BJP party leaders in Guwahati for her candidature. Sushanta Borgohain on the other hand, is already holding a stronger ground, following Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Sivasagar.

Siva Bhadra, who contested the election as the first BJP candidate from the constituency has again sought nomination from the BJP.

The constituency was first represented by Durgeswar Saikia of the Congress from 1952 to 1967 for three consecutive terms.

In 1972, Narad Kumar of the Congress party, who was also a representative of the tea tribe, won the seat. Both Durgesawr Saikia and Narad Kumar were from Moran and hence were not considered as locals by the voters in subsequent elections. With a massive support base of the leftist camp in Bokota, Nemuguri and Nitai Panidihing, Jogen Gogoi of the CPI won in the 1978 elections.

Tankeswwar Dihingia of the Congress, won from Thowra in the1983 polls, which was boycotted by a large section of voters during the Assam Agitation. Dihingia was shot dead by the ULFA cadres near his Old Amolapatty residence.

Riding on the AGP wave, Barki Prasad Telenga of the AGP won in 1985. Then it was Devananda Konwar of the Congress who returned from the constituency for three consecutive terms from 1991 to 2001.

Former ULFA man (surrendered) Jayanta Hazarika alias Kushal Duwori won in 2006 as an Independent candidate. All India Youth Congress executive member Sushanta Borgohain of the Congress defeated Kushal Duwori in 2011 assembly elections. However in the 2016 elections Kushal Duwori as BJP candidate defeated Sushanta Borgohain of the Congress.

Presence of large section of tribal population of the Misings, Deories and Sonowal Kachari in Panidihing Mouja along with the tea tribes in a number of tea gardens around the area, made the elections in the constituency virtually a cake walk for the Congress back in the day, but the scenario is no longer the same.

Emergence of educated youths among them, the BJP government’s expanding umbrella of beneficiaries and the improvement in surface communication infrastructure have made it increasingly difficult for the Congress to keep the voters satisfied.

Existence of the regional political parties AGP, AJP, Raijor Dal and the Left and Democratic parties in Thowra constituency appears almost negligible with no visible political activities to attract the voters.