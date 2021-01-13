Strive to become good doctor: Harsh Vardhan to medical students

Academic prog of first batch of MBBS in AIIMS Guwahati inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has called upon medical students to work with sincerity, dedication to become good doctors so that they can provide service to the society in future.

“It takes a long time for one to become a good doctor,” he said on Tuesday while taking part in the virtual inaugural function of the academic programme of the first batch of MBBS in AIIMS Guwahati at Assam Administrative Staff College here in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others.

Virtually delivering his speech as the chief guest at the programme, Dr Vardhan urged the first batch students of MBBS in AIIMS Guwahati to consider themselves as fortunate and said that memory of being felicitated by so many dignitaries in today’s programme would remain with them forever.

He also appreciated the Assam Government for its success in the fight against Coronavirus.

Speaking at the programme, the chief minister congratulated the students of first batch of MBBS starting at AIIMS, Guwahati campus and he remarked that inauguration of the programme on National Youth Day, which is Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, is a welcome development.

Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan for the initiative to set up a world class health institute like AIIMS in Assam.

He also appreciated the hard work of health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in bringing the idea of an AIIMS in Assam to fruition and commented it as the success of the joint effort of both Central and state Governments.

Sonowal also referred to Assam’s success in the fight against coronavirus and thanked the health department and other agencies of the government for exemplary performance.

In his speech health minister Himanta Biwa Sarma, thanked Prime Minister Modi for historic initiative of setting up AIIMS in Assam when he laid the foundation stone of the premier institute on May 26, 2017 and conducted bhumipujan at Changsari on February 9, 2019 while allocating Rs 150 crore for the project.

Union MoS for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey hailed the day as historic and lamented the delay in construction work of AIIMS due to Covid-19 pandemic while informing that by the first half of 2022 it would be completed and dedicated to the people.

Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar (the Mentor Institute of AIIMS, Guwahati) Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane gave the welcome address in the programme which was attended by State MoS of health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika, MPs Queen Oja and Rajdeep Roy among others.