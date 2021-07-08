Student bodies stage protest against HS/HSLC evaluation process in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 7: Various organisations expressed dissatisfaction over the evaluation process of HSLC and HSSLC in the state due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Various students’ organisations representing various communities including All Assam Nath Yogi Students Union, All Adivashi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad, Sutradhar Yuba Chatra Parishad on Wednesday staged protest demonstrations.

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, students’ union members and leaders from various student bodies while holding placards participated in the protest demonstration at Kokrajhar town near old flyover on Tuesday in demand of cancellation of resolution no.5 and rethinking of resolution no.4 of the marks evaluation process.

The state government and education department so far have cancelled the final examinations of HSLC and HSSLC for 2021 due to ongoing Covid pandemic in the state.

The student union bodies slammed the state government and stated that the education department has totally failed to work towards development of the student community.

The student union leaders have emphasised that the students’ communities should not be deprived of higher education in the wake of the evaluation process set by the government.