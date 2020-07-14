Student bodies urge VC of BU to introduce more departments

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 14: Various students’ unions in Kokrajhar demanded introduction of more departments in the Bodoland University including MILs Nepali, Hindi, Bengali among others.

A 15-member delegation comprising of different student body representatives and social organisation led by Bodoland Students Union (BSU) met Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University Prof Laishram Ladusingh at his office chamber on Tuesday and discussed on various education related issues.

The discussion delved, in length, upon building up of quality education and introducing of more departments in the university. “The meeting was fruitful and the VC has paid kind attention towards our demands. He assured us to take strong interest in introducing new departments in the university in the near future,” said the delegation members.