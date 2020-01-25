Student Union removes signages sans Assamese language in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 25: Assam Official Language Act 1960 mandates Assamese language as compulsory in the state of Assam. But it seems to have been not applied over the business establishments, factory owners and shopkeepers as every billboard, glow sign board and banners are in English, Hindi and Bengali but not Assamese. Regarding the matter, Margherita Regional Student Union visited and removed of such banners at Margherita Bazaar and Segunbari area recently.

Rupam Baruah General Secretary of Margherita Regional Student Union said that AASU has repeatedly served notice to all the businessmen of Margherita region regarding the signages, however they failed to heed to their requests. Hence, they have carried out the removal of such signages themselves. He further observed that many petty businesses encroached over the footpath have been posing trouble for the pedestrians and commuters for quite some time now. He, therefore, urged the Margherita Municipal Board to immediately evacuate the same so that the market is conveniently approachable for the commuters. Business establishments will have to remove the current signages and install new ones within 10 days failing which strict action will be taken against such establishments, he added.