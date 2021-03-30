 Students block highway in Margherita

HT Bureau

MARGHERITA, March 29: Margherita Regional Students’ Union with support from local residents of Margherita on Sunday, staged a road blockade programme at NH51 road in Segunbari Tiniali.

Chintu Gogoi, president of Margherita Regional Students’ Union informed that based on specific information on Friday, they visited the Balijan Dirok Tea Estate under Margherita constituency where they witnessed Margherita BJP members distributing wine, cash and meat to tea garden workers. “As we protested, the BJP members Kajol Tossa, Bitupan Baruah Sharma, Pradip Singh, Ramzaan Ali, Mintu Koch and Nirmal Urang attacked us with iron rods and sharp weapons. We somehow managed to escape the spot,” he added. Notably, the members of the union and local residents also staged a protest inside the Margherita Police Station but instead of arresting and punishing the culprits all the 6 accused were given bail on Saturday. Gogoi informed that due to the first phase of assembly election on Saturday, the union suspended its agitation programme but continued it on Sunday.

Raja Bolimra, president of Tinsukia District Students’ Union who was also present during the protest programme said that the BJP members who attacked the students mercilessly must be arrested and punished as per law at the earliest. They even threatened to intensify the protests if their demands were not met.