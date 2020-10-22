Students’ development programme held

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 21: A day long students’ development programme (SDP) on ‘soft and analytical skills in today’s job market’ was successfully organised at Lanka Mahabidyalaya by the Department of English in collaboration with ICFAI Business School, Kolkata recently.

The webinar was inaugurated by Dr Amarjit Singh Bhui, principal of Lanka Mahavidyalaya while Dr Anuradha Chaudhuri, HOD, English, Lanka Mahavidyalaya delivered the welcome speech. The webinar was graced by Dr Ajay Pathak, Director of IBS Kolkata as the keynote speaker who enlightened the participants by delivering a valuable speech on the said topic. Prof Arpita Chowdhury, faculty member of IBS Kolkata, as the guest speaker shared valuable ideas with the participants and enthralled the audience by her presentation.