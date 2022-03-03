Students From Cachar Stranded In Ukraine; DC Jalli Assures Help

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, March 2: Cachar administration has taken initiative for safe evacuation of Cachar lad Muhim Ahmed Khan, along with other students from Cachar district, who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine and are battling for life by taking shelter in bunkers since the past few days.

Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli contacted Muhim Ahmed Khan over phone and ensured that he is registered in the portal of Assam Government helpdesk.

As per directive received from Cachar DC, circle officer, Katigorah, Kaberi Rongpipi visited his residence, met his parents and had an hour long discussion on the strategies which are being taken by the Assam Government for safe evacuation of Muhim Ahmed Khan and other students from Cachar district.

While sharing her reaction, Katigorah circle officer Kaberi Rongpipi said, “I met their parents and have assured them that their son will be provided all the necessary help and support for evacuation and be brought back to India. Cachar DC has personally spoken with his parents and has taken stock of the present situation of the area where their son is stranded. She also enquired about his health, wellbeing, finance and other problems being faced by him.”

“Cachar DC has asked his parents to write a petition mentioning the details of their son such as his passport, visa, etc., so that the same could be shared with the higher authorities for his help and speedy evacuation,” circle officer Rongpipi added.

It may be mentioned that Muhim Ahmed Khan, a 4th year student, is pursuing an MBBS degree from Sumy State University, Ukraine. Sumy is a city in north-eastern Ukraine, and the capital of Sumy Oblast.

Meanwhile, at least 10 students from Assam were among the first batch of Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine as they landed in Mumbai and New Delhi on separate flights.

India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, with the first evacuation flight bringing back 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 when the Russian military offensive began. The Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

The Assam government has initiated the process for collecting details of people from the state stranded in Ukraine and has also urged people to fill up the details so that the state government can have a centralised database for further action as required.

As reported, more than 100 students hailing from Assam are presently stranded in different parts of Ukraine.

It may be noted here that Muhim Ahmed Khan is presently located at Sumy, which is in the north-eastern part of Ukraine whereas two other fifth year MBBS students of Cachar district, Devangan Barman and Udit Bhattacharjee of Silchar, are studying at Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical College that is located in the western part of Ukraine. They were both, reportedly, on their way to Hungary when this story was being filed. District Immunisation officer Sumona Naiding, mother of Devangan Barman, expressing her plight, approached Cachar DC requesting the government’s assistance in rescuing her child. DC Jalli assured her of all possible help and intimated the same to the higher officials for further assistance.