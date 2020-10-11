Sunday, October 11
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Students infected by Covid-19 in educational institutions of Darrang

Students infected by Covid-19 in educational institutions of Darrang

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Oct 11:  As the education department of the state has taken the decision to reopen the educational institutions from September 21 last, the classes started informally for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard students in Darrang district as well.

However, a large number of students of Darrang district have been found infected by the novel coronavirus after reopening of the schools.

Notably, out of 151 government sector secondary and senior secondary schools of the district only a few have conducted the covid test. As per information received from the office of the Inspector of Schools, Darrang the infected students are from Deomornoi HS School, TengabariJanta High School, Sipajhar MP and HS School, Dalgoan HS School, Kharupetia HS School, Mangaldai Town High School, Rangamati Public High School, Dumunichaki Girls’ High School, Patharighat High Madrassa, Mangaldai Govt Higher Secondary School and Mangaldai Vidyapith High School. It has been alleged that neither the health department nor education department have taken the matter seriously. The parents have urged the district administration and the state government to immediately look into the matter and take actions at the earliest.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply