Students infected by Covid-19 in educational institutions of Darrang

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Oct 11: As the education department of the state has taken the decision to reopen the educational institutions from September 21 last, the classes started informally for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard students in Darrang district as well.

However, a large number of students of Darrang district have been found infected by the novel coronavirus after reopening of the schools.

Notably, out of 151 government sector secondary and senior secondary schools of the district only a few have conducted the covid test. As per information received from the office of the Inspector of Schools, Darrang the infected students are from Deomornoi HS School, TengabariJanta High School, Sipajhar MP and HS School, Dalgoan HS School, Kharupetia HS School, Mangaldai Town High School, Rangamati Public High School, Dumunichaki Girls’ High School, Patharighat High Madrassa, Mangaldai Govt Higher Secondary School and Mangaldai Vidyapith High School. It has been alleged that neither the health department nor education department have taken the matter seriously. The parents have urged the district administration and the state government to immediately look into the matter and take actions at the earliest.