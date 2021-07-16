Students of Bhattadev University reel under acute shortage of teachers 

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, July 15: The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the education sector globally. Classes have been suspended to enforce social distancing and educational institutions, and institutions have been compelled to shift to online methods of teaching and evaluation. However, students of Bhattadev University have been facing problems with online classes due to the acute shortage of teachers in the university.

An undergraduate student of the English department maintained, “Since July, our classes have become haphazard because our teachers are unable to attend the online classes because of their termination.”

Another Mass Com student added, “Due to the Covid restrictions, we are unable to attain practical knowledge. Additionally, our classes have been suspended owing to a shortage of faculty.”

Another postgraduate student of the University said, “The classes have been irregular since the last two weeks due to the verbal termination of the contract of the guest faculties in the University. This has put the academic session more or less at a standstill in the face of the looming end semester examination that is supposed to be held in the next month.”

A teacher of Bhattadev University informed, “Following the Gauhati University’s notification regarding the discontinuation of the services of the guest faculties, Bhattadev University had also sought to discontinue the services of the guest faculties without releasing an official termination notice. As such, the continuation of online classes have been hampered because out of the 31 guest faculties, some of the teachers are the sole working faculty of their respective departments (like MCJ and TTM).”